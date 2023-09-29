Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, Halloween sale, $299 Apple Watch S8, 4K TV deals, more

Published Sep 29th, 2023 9:42AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

🚨
FREE GAME!

Pre-order the Meta Quest 3 now and get a free game!

Friday’s top tech deals include so many popular products that our readers love. For example, brand-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C that were just released last week are already down to $199.99, which is a huge 20% discount. Also, the Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $299 right now, and 4K TVs from Sony, LG, and Samsung are up to $1,200 off.

On top of all that, the just-announced Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset is now available for pre-order, and you’ll get Asgard’s Wrath 2 with it for free!

This roundup includes all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, September 29.

Today’s best tech deals

More great sales

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2023: Get $375+ free

