Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Best Show on Netflix Free Streaming Apps Amazon Gift Card Deals Netflix Top 10 Best AirPods Deals New On Netflix Best Christmas Gift Ideas
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, Fitbit sale, $0.99 Echo Dot, $179 Roomba, $799 MacBook Air, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Dec 5th, 2022 8:57AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Monday
Image: BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Yes, Black Friday is long gone (even though there are still so many amazing Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end. And yes, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week are now behind us. But with the holidays right around the corner, there are still plenty of fantastic sales happening right now.

This roundup includes some of our favorite deals you can get today. And you won’t believe how good some of these sales are.

🎅🎄 Visit BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this article:

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E…
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E… $199.99 See Pricing
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart spea…
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart spea… $14.99 See Pricing
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home…
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home… $3 Each See Pricing
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connecti…
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connecti… $179.00 See Pricing

Now, it’s time to check out more of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

Everyone loves free Amazon credit, and there’s a deal that gets you an $8 bonus credit if you buy a $40+ Amazon gift card. There are some eligibility requirements though, so be sure to read about them in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.

The biggest news today is that AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale with Black Friday’s massive discount, dropping them to just $199.99. That’s the lowest price ever.

Best-selling Amysen smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $3.11 each when you buy a 4-pack. And there’s a big Fitbit sale that brings Black Friday prices back to Amazon.

Another impressive deal gets you an Echo Dot for just $0.99 thanks to a special Amazon deal. You can read all about it in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals. Also, score a free Echo Dot ($40 value) and a free Amazon Smart Plug ($25 value) when you buy a light-up Christmas tree starting at $149.99. Learn more about that offer in our coverage of the best free stuff you can get from Amazon.

If you just want an Echo Dot on its own, Amazon has it on sale for only $14.99.

Other top deals today include iRobot’s Roomba 694 robot vacuum for just $179, $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple AirPods for $119, impressive Bose home audio deals including a Bose soundbar for $159, Apple’s super-popular MacBook Air for just $799, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we’ve got a handful of terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Crest Whitestrips & Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes, Sony portable Bluetooth speakers, GE smart lighting products, $140 off the Miko 3 STEM robot for kids, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $199.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) (C LED White) Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) (C LED White) $12.44 Available on Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… $999.00 $799.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… $53.99 $32.99 Save up to 39% Available on Amazon Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… $149.95 $99.95 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… $29.98 $18.21 Save up to 39% Available on Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $149.00 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $852.26 Save up to 15% Available on Amazon FREE Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug with Christmas Tree Purchase FREE Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug with Christmas Tree Purchase $150-$427 Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $14.99 Save up to 63% Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… $479.00 $449.99 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver $331.99 Available on Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… $15.99 Available on Amazon Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News