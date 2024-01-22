Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro 2, Waterdrop RO sale, $750 M1 MacBook Air, karaoke machine, more

Published Jan 22nd, 2024 9:31AM EST
If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

This week is already off to a fantastic start thanks to all the new daily deals that just popped up. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are down to an all-time low of $189, and the M1 MacBook Air has also never been cheaper. Plus, you can save on Waterdrop RO filter systems and even a great little karaoke machine for kids.

🚨GALAXY S24 PREORDER DEALS: Save up to $1,000 on a Galaxy S24 with Samsung’s special preorder offers!

Keep reading to see all of our favorite deals on Monday, January 22.

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite products with deep discounts

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2024: Get $500+ free

This article talks about:

