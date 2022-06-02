Today’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $13 Beckham Hotel pillows, $40 soundbar, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In today’s roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I could find on June 2, 2022.

Prime Day 2022 is set to take place sometime next month. With that in mind, many of you probably think you should wait until then to score the best deals out there.

Take one look at today’s big daily deals roundup, and you’ll see that there are hundreds of Prime Day-quality deals that are already available right now.

First, all of Apple’s AirPods are on sale at the lowest prices of the year. That includes a huge $69 discount that slashes AirPods Pro to just $179.99!

#1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 131,000 5-star reviews are on sale for only $12.90 each. Amazon is also running a one-day sale that gets you a mattress foundation for as little as $93.50.

On top of that, the best-selling TV soundbar on Amazon’s entire site is on sale for only $39.95!

5 best deals on Thursday, June 2

I’ll share my picks for the five best deals of the day to start us off.

All the deals in this roundup are great. But these top 5 daily deals are particularly special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products you can get right now.

Needless to say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all the awesome deals out there today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

🚨 Today’s Most Popular Deals 🚨

💥 More Deep Discounts 💥

🎉 Our Favorite Sales 🎉

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$20.96 Price:$17.07 You Save:$3.89 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Navy Blue, HY1100/04 List Price:$24.96 Price:$19.96 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$16.99 Price:$13.59 ($0.34 / Count) You Save:$3.40 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$279.00 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!