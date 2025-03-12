Today’s deals: $169 Apple Watch SE, $38 Sony headphones, $61 air mattress, $175 treadmill, more

A whopping 9,000 people have bought the Apple Watch SE in the past month alone, which makes sense once you see that a huge 32% discount slashes the starting price to just $169. Sony wireless headphones are also on sale today starting at $38, and a best-selling full-size air mattress is only $61 and change.

You’ll find all that and more in our roundup for Wednesday, March 12.

Available on Amazon

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon