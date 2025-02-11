Today’s deals: $169 AirPods Pro 2, 26% off TurboTax, $25 windproof umbrella, $350 Dyson V8 vacuum, more

As Presidents’ Day sales march on, we’ve been seeing hot new deals pop up every day. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to an all-time low price of $169, and our readers have been taking full advantage. TurboTax software is discounted today, and Dyson vacuums start at $349.99. Plus, the unbeatable Repel windproof umbrella is down to just $25.49.

We’ll cover all that and more in this roundup for Tuesday, February 11.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon