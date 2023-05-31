Today’s deals: $15 drone, $99 Bose speaker, Dyson vacuums, Samsung tablets, Roomba sale, more

If you thought Memorial Day tech deals were good, wait until you see the sweet sales we found today. You can score a cool convertible drone/RC car for just $14.99. Bose speakers and Dyson vacuums are on sale, and Samsung tablets are up to 34% off for one day only. Plus, a Ring Video Doorbell Wired deal dropped this best-selling model to an all-time low of $38.99.
Beyond all that, there’s the BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale that has discounts of up to $1,600 off home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and plenty more.
This big roundup is packed with all of our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, May 31.
BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: The Holy Stone HS210F is a drone that transforms into an RC car — get one for just $14.99 when you clip the Amazon coupon
- AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99 instead of $249
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are $162 and entry-level AirPods are $99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Bose Bluetooth speakers start at $99 today
- The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum is 22% off at $429.99
- Want even more power? Get the Dyson Ball Animal 3 upright vacuum for $299.99 instead of $400
- The Blink Mini is 50% off ($17.50) with coupon code BLINK
- The same coupon code slashes the Blink Video Doorbell to $30 instead of $60
- LG OLED TVs are up to 27% off, including the newest models from 2023
- The brand-new LG C3 OLED TV series is $200 off this week
- LG C2 OLED TV is $300 off
- Get the giant 77-inch LG B2 OLED TV with a 15% discount
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Every other Fire TV Stick model is also on sale, but these deals end today
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are down to $89.99 instead of $99
- Or, get individual AirTags for $27.99 each
- Save up to 41% on Roomba robot vacuums
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $329, just $6 above the lowest price ever
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Don’t miss Apple’s M1 MacBook Air while it’s on sale for $799.99, the all-time low price
- Save big on Sony headphones during Memorial Day week
- Or, get Get Bose QC45 ANC headphones for $279 instead of $329
- ONE DAY ONLY: Samsung tablets are up to 34% off
Get a $15 Amazon credit
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- You can find more offers like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: