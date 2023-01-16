Today’s deals: $129 AirPods Pro, $79 smart TV, $92 ILIFE robot vacuum, $25 Echo Dot, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Today’s top deals on Monday feature several deep discounts on our readers’ favorite tech products. Apple’s AirPods Pro are down to just $129 at Walmart. Or, you can get regular AirPods on sale for $99.97 at Amazon if you catch them before they sell out. There’s a 24-inch Fire TV on sale for $79.99 and a popular $220 ILIFE robot vacuum on clearance for just $92.

The shopping experts at BGR Deals collected our favorite sales of the day into one big guide. Plus, there’s a special offer that gets you up to $100 in credit when you reserve a new Samsung Galaxy S23!

Today’s top deals

Be sure to visit our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals before you dive into all the tech deals below. Among all the gift card offers, there’s a can’t-miss sale that gets you a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials including Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more.

Now for a look at some highlights from today’s top tech deals:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Sabrent PC accessories, RESTCLOUD neck & shoulder relaxer, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $24.99 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal $49.99 $34.99 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Was $170, Now $129 Only $129 At Walmart

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92 On Clearance At Walmart

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Only $4.99 Each! Available on Amazon

Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… $19.99 $13.29 Save up to 34% Available on Amazon

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB S… $1,999.00 $1,899.00 Save up to 5% Available on Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… $1,299.00 $1,149.00 Save up to 12% Available on Amazon

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22

INSIGNIA All-New 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24F201NA23, 2022 Model) $169.99 $79.99 Save up to 53% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $239.00 Available on Amazon

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $798.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… $649.99 $387.95 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon