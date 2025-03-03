Today’s deals: $117 AirPods 4, $10 off household cleaners, $190 ASUS Chromebook, 20% off Pi8 earbuds, more

New month, new deals! We found a bunch of great new sales this morning, like an extra couple of bucks off Apple’s top-selling AirPods 4 earbuds. You can also save $10 when you buy four household cleaning and laundry essentials on Amazon. The ASUS Chromebook CX1 is down to $189.99 instead of $250, and the incredible Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 ANC earbuds are 20% off at $319.
Check out all that and more in this big roundup for Monday, March 3.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Buy four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, save $10!
- The $250 ASUS Chromebook CX1 is on sale for $189.99, the best price of 2025 so far
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 wireless noise cancelling earbuds offer incredible sound quality with deep bass, and now they’re 20% off at $319 in all four colorways
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $117 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- M2 MacBook Air (13-inch): $799.99 (reg. $1,199) (all-time low price)
- M1 MacBook Air: $629 at Walmart
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $67.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy (new all-time low price)
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $731.99 (reg. $799)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Get the #1 best-selling wireless CarPlay adapter on Amazon — with 9,000+ sold in the past month — for $49.99 instead of $90
- Stop procrastinating and do your taxes! TurboTax Deluxe 2024 software is 30%, so you’re out of excuses
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- More than 60,000 people got the Aquasonic Black Series electric toothbrush in the past month, and it’s currently on sale for only $29.95
- Get Dyson’s best-selling V8 cordless stick vacuum for $349.99 on sale
- The Waterdrop G3P800 tankless RO water filter system that I use personally is currently on sale for $699 instead of $999 — I love it, and you will too!
- Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are only $289 instead of $350 when you buy renewed
- You can also save a few bucks on new Switch OLED consoles
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at just $160 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” condition
- One of the best-selling 3-in-1 wireless Apple chargers is down to just $16.14 with coupon code YLZ95KYG
- The stunning Sony BRAVIA 7 65-inch QLED TV has a huge 40% discount right now
- Score a SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC while it’s 32% off at $18.91
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- Check out Beats Studio Buds for $99.95… they’re a way better value than AirPods
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.