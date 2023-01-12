Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $11 wireless charger, $99 AirPods, Shark robot vacuums, gaming laptops, more

Published Jan 12th, 2023 9:29AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Thursday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Top deals on Thursday include some exciting new sales that our readers won’t want to miss. A best-selling Yootech wireless charger with 123,000 5-star reviews is on sale for just $10.63. You can also save big on gaming laptops, Shark robot vacuums, and more. Plus, Apple AirPods are down to just $99.99, but they keep selling out so you’ll need to hurry.

We’ve collected all of our favorite daily deals into one big guide. Additionally, there’s a special offer that gets you up to $100 in credit when you reserve a new Samsung Galaxy S23!

Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… $99.99 (22% off) See Pricing
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming qual… $24.99 with code UP4K23 See Pricing
Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireles… $10.63 (47% off) See Pricing

Today’s Top Deals

Our readers continue to take advantage of our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals. But in addition to gift card deals, there’s another offer that gets you free bonus credit right now.

Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands include Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more. Just use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout.

There’s also a great sale today on ASUS gaming laptops. You can check out our guide on the best gaming laptops for discounts on other popular models.

More of today’s top tech deals include:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on NordicTrack home gym equipment, Fab Totes clothing storage bins, Bose earbuds, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… $19.99 $10.63 Save up to 47% Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $24.99 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal $49.99 $34.99 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Was $170, Now $129 Available from Walmart Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Only $4.99 Each! Available on Amazon BRIGHT SHOWERS Shower Head Combo with Two Spray Setting Fixed Shower Head and Two Spray Setting… BRIGHT SHOWERS Shower Head Combo with Two Spray Setting Fixed Shower Head and Two Spray Setting… $62.99 $39.91 Save up to 37% Available on Amazon Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Compact Travel Speaker, IP67 W… Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Compact Travel Speaker, IP67 W… Available on Amazon Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $239.95 Available on Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55 Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $519.99 $399.99 Save up to 23% Use Coupon Code FIRE55 Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… $449.00 $349.00 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $798.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… $649.99 $392.00 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon BRIGHT SHOWERS Shower Head Combo with Two Spray Setting Fixed Shower Head and Two Spray Setting… BRIGHT SHOWERS Shower Head Combo with Two Spray Setting Fixed Shower Head and Two Spray Setting… $62.99 $39.91 Save up to 37% Available on Amazon FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon
