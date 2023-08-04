Today’s deals: $105 Sony ANC headphones, 75-inch Fire TV, $56 foldable camera drone, more

Friday’s top daily deals include a rare sale that slashes $250 Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones to just $105. You can pick up a Toshiba 75-inch Fire TV for just $569.99, and one of the most popular foldable camera drones is down to $55.99 from $100. Plus, you’re running out of time to up to $1,000 when you pre-order Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and more.
Here, we’ll share all of our favorite tech deals on Friday, August 4.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS wireless ANC headphones are down to $105 from $250
- Insignia F20 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV is on sale for just $64.99
- Or, you can upgrade to the 32-inch model for only $79.99 — this is the #1 best-selling television on Amazon’s whole site!
- Better yet, the massive Toshiba C350 75-inch Fire TV is down to $569.99 from $800
- 🍎 OUR FAVORITE APPLE SALES 🍎
- AirTag tracker 4-packs are 14% off at $84.99 — that’s cheaper than Prime Day!
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199, Amazon’s best price of 2023
- M1 MacBook Air is back down the all-time low of $749.99
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro is $200 off
- KMC smart plugs with Alexa are $4 each when you buy a 4-pack
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is 19% off right now — get it for $56.94 instead of $70!
- Amazon has a sale on Roomba robot vacuums with monster discounts of up to 42% off
- My single favorite deal is the Roomba s9+ robot vacuum, which is on sale at an all-time low of $599.99
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 22% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $389.99!
- The GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker that everyone loves so much has a huge 22% discount
- Ninja’s AF080 Mini Air Fryer has a 50% discount that cuts it to $39.99 instead of $80
- Amazon’s Echo Dot 5th-gen Alexa smart speaker is on sale for $34.99 in Certified Refurbished condition
- Echo Pop, Echo Dot, and Echo Show smart speakers are discounted in these bundle deals
- There’s a big laptop sale on Amazon with discounts on models from Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Samsung, ASUS, MSI, and more
