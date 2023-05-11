Today’s deals: $100 off Pixel 7a, $20 Echo Dot, 40% off Energizer batteries, Aquasonic sale, more

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Thursday’s top deals include plenty of great discounts, like a special Pixel 7a preorder deal that gets you a $50 discount plus a $50 Best Buy gift card. You’ll also find the Echo Dot on sale for $19.99 and 40% off Energizer batteries. A popular Aquasonic electric toothbrush is down to $27 for one day. Also, Apple’s M1-powered iPad Air is on sale at the lowest price ever.

Then there’s the big BLUETTI spring 2023 sale that slashes up to $1,600 off best-selling home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and more!

In this big roundup, you’ll find our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, May 11.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Google Pixel 7a deal

Follow this link to preorder the new Google Pixel 7a and you’ll get a $50 discount plus a $50 Best Buy gift card!

BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale

Today’s best tech deals

Here’s how to score $20 in Amazon credit

Below, you’ll find two special sales that add Amazon credit to your account.

Amazon’s Mother’s Day 2023 deal includes a $5 Amazon credit when you spend $50+ on an Amazon eGift card (use your own email as the recipient and you’ll get $5 for free!)

Plus, you can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more

Check out other deals like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals

One day only

Don’t miss these one-day sales on the Aquasonic Vibe electric toothbrush, Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set, ADAR Scrubs for Nurse Week, and Target’s best daily deals.

See more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon