Today’s deals: $100 off Pixel 7a, $20 Echo Dot, 40% off Energizer batteries, Aquasonic sale, more

Thursday’s top deals include plenty of great discounts, like a special Pixel 7a preorder deal that gets you a $50 discount plus a $50 Best Buy gift card. You’ll also find the Echo Dot on sale for $19.99 and 40% off Energizer batteries. A popular Aquasonic electric toothbrush is down to $27 for one day. Also, Apple’s M1-powered iPad Air is on sale at the lowest price ever.
Then there’s the big BLUETTI spring 2023 sale that slashes up to $1,600 off best-selling home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and more!
In this big roundup, you’ll find our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, May 11.
Google Pixel 7a deal
Follow this link to preorder the new Google Pixel 7a and you’ll get a $50 discount plus a $50 Best Buy gift card!
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
Today’s best tech deals
- Amazon has the Echo Dot 3rd-Gen on sale for only $19.99, or get the Echo Dot 5 for $29.99
- Check out more offers in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals
- Get the Aquasonic Vibe electric toothbrush for $25.95 instead of $50, today only
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, Amazon’s lowest price of the year
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are down to $162
- Entry-level AirPods are discounted to $99
- See BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more discounts
- Energizer batteries are 40% off right now with Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime… even right after your first order)
- The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is down to just $38.99 right now
- There’s a rare chance to get discounted Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Other Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99 today
- New Fitbit deals just appeared on Amazon
- Apple’s #1 best-selling Apple Watch Series 8 is $329, the lowest price of 2023
- Apple Watch Ultra deals on renewed models start at less than $650, a new all-time low price
- Check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Sengled LED smart light bulbs are only $4.80 each in Amazon’s smart home sale
- All the top Roomba robot vacuum models are discounted right now
- You can even get the #1 best-selling Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa for $179.99
Here’s how to score $20 in Amazon credit
Below, you’ll find two special sales that add Amazon credit to your account.
- Amazon’s Mother’s Day 2023 deal includes a $5 Amazon credit when you spend $50+ on an Amazon eGift card (use your own email as the recipient and you’ll get $5 for free!)
- Plus, you can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Check out other deals like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
One day only
Don’t miss these one-day sales on the Aquasonic Vibe electric toothbrush, Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set, ADAR Scrubs for Nurse Week, and Target’s best daily deals.
