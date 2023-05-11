Click to Skip Ad
Today's deals: $100 off Pixel 7a, $20 Echo Dot, 40% off Energizer batteries, Aquasonic sale, more

By
Published May 11th, 2023 9:45AM EDT
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Thursday’s top deals include plenty of great discounts, like a special Pixel 7a preorder deal that gets you a $50 discount plus a $50 Best Buy gift card. You’ll also find the Echo Dot on sale for $19.99 and 40% off Energizer batteries. A popular Aquasonic electric toothbrush is down to $27 for one day. Also, Apple’s M1-powered iPad Air is on sale at the lowest price ever.

Then there’s the big BLUETTI spring 2023 sale that slashes up to $1,600 off best-selling home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and more!

In this big roundup, you’ll find our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, May 11.

Google Pixel 7a deal

Follow this link to preorder the new Google Pixel 7a and you’ll get a $50 discount plus a $50 Best Buy gift card!

BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale

Today’s best tech deals

Here’s how to score $20 in Amazon credit

Below, you’ll find two special sales that add Amazon credit to your account.

One day only

Don’t miss these one-day sales on the Aquasonic Vibe electric toothbrush, Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set, ADAR Scrubs for Nurse Week, and Target’s best daily deals.

See more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

