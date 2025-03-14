Today’s deals: $10 Amazon credit, $679 Apple Watch Ultra 2, $149 Bose earbuds, $90 Samsung 1TB microSD, more

First and foremost, the crazy new 70mai 4K Omni dash cam with an emoji face still has a launch discount that you should take advantage of. On top of that, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is back down to an all-time low price, and Bose QC earbuds start at just $149 on sale. Then there’s a great deal that gets you a $10 Amazon credit when you spend at least $50 on allergy meds. Allergy season is almost upon us, so this is a great opportunity to stock up on meds you need anyway.
Check out all that and more in this big deal roundup for Friday, March 14.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — The 70mai 4K Omni is a first-of-its-kind dash cam, and there’s a special launch discount… plus, add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart, and it’s free with the coupon code 4KOMNIBGR!
- Spend $50+ on allergy meds and get a $10 Amazon credit
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are awesome, and they’re cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 right now at $149 on sale
- Score a Samsung PRO Plus 1TB microSD card for $89.99 instead of $120 — guys… it’s not just PRO, it’s PRO Plus!
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium: $679.99 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $741.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $329 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $269 (reg. $349) (2025’s lowest price)
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $99.99 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249)
- M1 MacBook Air: $629 at Walmart
- AirTag 4-pack: From $67.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy (new all-time low price)
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Get mega-popular Anker USB-C chargers with 5-foot cables for just $6.17 each when you buy a 2-pack
- Sony wireless headphones start at just $38 while they’re on sale with deep discounts
- Get the best-in-class Sony XM5 ANC headphones for $328 instead of $400
- Or, pick up previous-gen Sony XM4 ANC headphones for $248
- 30,000+ people have ordered EIUE down alternative bed pillows now that they’re discounted to just $161899 for a pair
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 wireless noise cancelling earbuds offer incredible sound quality with deep bass, and now they’re 20% off at $319 in all four colorways
- Amazon deals with free credit or savings:
- Spend $50+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Energizer, Hefty, Duracell, Clorox, and more, and you’ll get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Buy four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, save $10!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Save big on Bose soundbars, including the Bose TV Speaker for $219 and the Bose Smart Soundbar for $399.99
- Score a foldable treadmill for just $174.99 with this limited-time lightning deal
- The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 electric toothbrush is on sale for $99.99, so you don’t have any excuses anymore for using an old manual brush
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at just $165 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” condition
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- The $1,000 Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine is down to $799.95 — if you’re a coffee lover, it’ll change your life!
- Pick up a best-selling Dreo space heater for $35.99 so you’re ready when our current false spring gives way to more cold weather
- The $120 Ninja Air Fryer Pro is down to $89.99 on sale
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.