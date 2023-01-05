Today’s deals: $0.99 Echo Dot, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, smartphone deals from $189, $299 iPad, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Today’s top deals include discounts on so many of our readers’ favorite devices. To start, Amazon’s Echo Dot is available for only $0.99 today when you bundle it with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Also, the Fire TV Stick 4K is at its lowest price ever with a special coupon, and there are smartphone deals starting at $189.99.

In this guide, the shopping experts at BGR Deals have rounded up all of our favorite deals that are available right now.

Today’s Top Deals

Before we get to all the great tech deals available right now, Amazon is running an awesome sale you should take advantage of. It gets you a $20 bonus Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials.

If you’re wondering what brands are included, you’ve got Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more. Just make sure you use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout, and you’ll get the $20 bonus credit as soon as your order ships.

Moving on to today’s top tech deals, one offer gets you a free Echo Dot when you buy a Fire TV. On the other hand, not everyone needs a new television. In that case, you can pick up an Echo Dot for $0.99 with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Learn more in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals.

Other top deals today include:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Cuisinart grilling tools, Cetaphil essentials, Fitbit bands, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $99.99 Save up to 37% Available on Amazon

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) Only $3.89 Each! Available on Amazon

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver $329.00 $299.00 Save up to 9% Available on Amazon

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Click For Details Available on Amazon

2021 Apple TV 4K with 32GB Storage (2nd Generation) $179.00 $79.97 Save up to 55% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $239.00 Available on Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… $1,499.00 $1,299.99 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless Chargin… $89.99 Available on Amazon

OnePlus Nord N200 | 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone U.S Version | 6.49" Full HD+LCD Screen | 90H… $239.99 $189.99 Save up to 21% Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $830.66 Save up to 17% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon