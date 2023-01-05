Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $0.99 Echo Dot, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, smartphone deals from $189, $299 iPad, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Jan 5th, 2023 9:47AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Thursday
Image: BGR

Today’s top deals include discounts on so many of our readers’ favorite devices. To start, Amazon’s Echo Dot is available for only $0.99 today when you bundle it with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Also, the Fire TV Stick 4K is at its lowest price ever with a special coupon, and there are smartphone deals starting at $189.99.

In this guide, the shopping experts at BGR Deals have rounded up all of our favorite deals that are available right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming qual…
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming qual… $24.99 with code UP4K23 See Pricing
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP)
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu…
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… $99.99 (save 37%) See Pricing
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of A…
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of A… $9.98 See Pricing

Today’s Top Deals

Before we get to all the great tech deals available right now, Amazon is running an awesome sale you should take advantage of. It gets you a $20 bonus Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials.

If you’re wondering what brands are included, you’ve got Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more. Just make sure you use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout, and you’ll get the $20 bonus credit as soon as your order ships.

Moving on to today’s top tech deals, one offer gets you a free Echo Dot when you buy a Fire TV. On the other hand, not everyone needs a new television. In that case, you can pick up an Echo Dot for $0.99 with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Learn more in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals.

Other top deals today include:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Cuisinart grilling tools, Cetaphil essentials, Fitbit bands, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

This article talks about:

