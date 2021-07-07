Click to Skip Ad
Today’s best deals: Special Prime-only deals, $16 sand-proof beach blanket, $11 air fryer cheat sheets, $14 nonstick pan, more

July 7th, 2021 at 10:34 AM
By
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2021 might be long gone, but there’s something you might not realize. There’s a special section on Amazon with exclusive deals for Prime members only. It’s like Prime Day every day, and we chose the 10 best Prime-only deals you can get today. Be sure to scroll all the way to the end of today’s roundup, because that’s where you’ll find them!

Before we get to all that, let’s take a look at some deal highlights that are available to everyone:

You’ll find all that and more down below. And don’t forget to scroll to the end, where you’ll find 10 special deals for Amazon Prime members only!

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price:Was $130, Now $87.99! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Alexa Smart Plugs - Aoycocr Mini WIFI Smart Socket Switch Works With Alexa Echo Google Home, Re… List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.49 You Save:$10.50 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 3591TPTU ISOPHO Beach Blanket, 79''×83'' Picnic Blankets Waterproof Sandproof for 4-7 Adults, Oversized… List Price:$26.99 Price:$16.14 You Save:$10.85 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set, Air Fryer Accessories Cook Times, Airfryer Accessory Magnet… List Price:$19.99 Price:$11.45 You Save:$8.54 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Kyvol Smart WiFi Air Fryer, 11 Presets+ One-Touch Recipe Function, See-Through Ceramic Coated B… List Price:$129.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control, Model MYQ-… List Price:$29.98 Price:$22.47 You Save:$7.51 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Band List Price:$399.00 Price:$329.00 You Save:$70.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… List Price:$249.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Hyundai | HyBook, 14.1" - Intel Celeron N4120 | 1366 x 768 Display | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD | Expa… List Price:$299.99 Price:$279.99 You Save:$20.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now ThermoPro 500ft Long Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Wireless Grill Thermometer with Dual Prob… List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer… List Price:$119.99 Price:$79.95 You Save:$40.04 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Carote 8 Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan Egg Pan Omelet Pan, Nonstick Cookware Granite Coating… List Price:$16.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$7.00 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower with LCD Monitor List Price:$399.00 Price:$199.20 You Save:$199.80 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender (RE220), Covers Up to 1200 Sq.ft and 20 Devices, Up to 750Mbps Dual… List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now JBL Tune 120TWS - True Wireless in-Ear Headphone - Black List Price:$69.95 Price:$59.95 You Save:$10.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet with Doors and Shelves,Thin Toilet Vanity Cabinet,N… List Price:$35.99 Price:$25.19 You Save:$10.80 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members only

Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket Absorbs… $35.99 Brightest LED Flashlights Rechargeable 2 Pack… $22.94 PARTU HEPA Air Purifier - Smoke Air Purifiers… $29.99 Weighted Idea Queen Size Weighted Blanket 20… $42.91 USB C Charger, Anker Nano Charger PIQ 3.0 Dur… $14.44 Lemontec Portable Travel Garment Steamer 180m… $19.95 BROOGY Sticky Balls for Ceiling Sticky Balls… $8.95 Set of 2 Touch Control Bedside Table Lamp, 3-… $43.99 Garden Solar Lights, 50 LED Outdoor Solar Str… $11.99 Laser Level 3D & 3 x 360°, Line Laser Green… $139.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

See more of the best deals online in our Deals channel!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

