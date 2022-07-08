Today’s deals: FREE Amazon credit, Early Prime Day sales, $17 Fire Stick, pet toys, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Yes, it’s true that Prime Day 2022 doesn’t officially start until July 12. But take one look at the deals available on July 8, 2022, and you’ll see that Prime Day is basically already here!
Before we get to that, Amazon released an official first look at Prime Day 2022’s best deals coming next week. Be sure to check that out.
With that having been said, let’s score some free Amazon credit!
First, you can score a free $10 Amazon credit if you’ve never used Amazon Reload before. Just use Amazon Reload to add $100 or more to your account. That’s it!
Check out Amazon’s terms and conditions to see if you’re eligible.
Amazon is also running a special Amazon Stampcard promotion for Prime subscribers only. Just perform four simple tasks to collect four virtual stamps. Then, you get a free $10 credit!
Check out the promo page for more details.
On top of that, Prime members can get up to $40 in additional free Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day! You’ll find all the details right here.
Also, be sure to read our earlier coverage for more Amazon gift card deals. There’s more than $100 in free Amazon credit available right now!
Also of note, you can get an Echo Dot 4 & Sengled smart LED bulb bundle for the same price of just $19.99. Or, add a $25 Amazon Smart Plug instead for just $5 more. You’ll save $50 on this bundle!
Other top deals today include AirPods Pro for just $199.98, Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 103,000 5-star reviews for $12.90 each and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick for $16.99 instead of $40.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Keep reading to see more of the best deals available right now.
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on BN-LINK smart plugs & outlet timers, BISSELL vacuums & mops, super comfy Powerlix sleeping pads, Snuggle Puppy pet toys, and a top-rated IPL hair removal gun
- 🎉 Early Prime Day deals 🎉
- Fire TV Stick: $16.99
- Echo Dot 4 & Sengled smart LED bulb bundle: $19.99
- Echo Dot 4 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle: $24.99
- Amazon Echo Auto (refurbished): $17.99
- Echo Show 5: $34.99
- Fire TV Cube: $59.99
- Blink Camera deals start at $15 each for the Blink Mini
- Amazon smart home devices are on sale with deep discounts
- See all the Amazon device deals on this special page
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (103,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (93,000 5-star reviews): $19.99 (reg. $40)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $14.99 (reg. $20)
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (46,000 4/5-star reviews): $31.49 (reg. $45)
- Nest Thermostat: $99 (reg. $129)
- Roomba 692 robot vacuum: $179.99 (reg. $300)
- 🍎 Today’s best Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro: $199.98 (reg. $249)
- Apple AirPods 3: $169.98 (reg. $179)
- Apple AirPods 2: $119.98 (reg. $129)
- AirPods Max (lowest price ever): $429.99 (reg. $549)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $329 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch SE: $229 (reg. $279)
- AirTag 1-pack (rare discount): $27.50 (reg. $29)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000 5-star reviews): $24.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
Big Sales from Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals are off the charts this week!
- Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss
- The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
- Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including 40% off faux plants
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Sengled smart color LED light bulbs (4-pack): $25.49 (reg. $30)
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.99 each (reg. $6.50)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $5.75 each (reg. $7.50)
- Insignia 24-inch F20 Fire TV: $89.99 with Prime (reg. $170)
- Insignia 32-inch F20 Fire TV: $99.99 with Prime (reg. $180)
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $128 (reg. $230)
- ASUS Chromebook CX1: $136 (reg. $300)
- Acer Aspire 5 Windows 11 laptop: $348 (reg. $400)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $503 (reg. $660)
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $89.99 in this big Amazon smart TV sale
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
Our Favorite Sales
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022: Learn how to get more than $100 for free!
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2022: Everything you need to know about Prime Day
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
