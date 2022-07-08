Today’s deals: FREE Amazon credit, Early Prime Day sales, $17 Fire Stick, pet toys, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Yes, it’s true that Prime Day 2022 doesn’t officially start until July 12. But take one look at the deals available on July 8, 2022, and you’ll see that Prime Day is basically already here!

Before we get to that, Amazon released an official first look at Prime Day 2022’s best deals coming next week. Be sure to check that out.

With that having been said, let’s score some free Amazon credit!

First, you can score a free $10 Amazon credit if you’ve never used Amazon Reload before. Just use Amazon Reload to add $100 or more to your account. That’s it!

Check out Amazon’s terms and conditions to see if you’re eligible.

FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon is also running a special Amazon Stampcard promotion for Prime subscribers only. Just perform four simple tasks to collect four virtual stamps. Then, you get a free $10 credit!

Check out the promo page for more details.

Amazon Stampcard Promotion: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit Price:Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On top of that, Prime members can get up to $40 in additional free Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day! You’ll find all the details right here.

Also, be sure to read our earlier coverage for more Amazon gift card deals. There’s more than $100 in free Amazon credit available right now!

Also of note, you can get an Echo Dot 4 & Sengled smart LED bulb bundle for the same price of just $19.99. Or, add a $25 Amazon Smart Plug instead for just $5 more. You’ll save $50 on this bundle!

Other top deals today include AirPods Pro for just $199.98, Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 103,000 5-star reviews for $12.90 each and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick for $16.99 instead of $40.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Keep reading to see more of the best deals available right now.

Today’s Best Deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Big Sales from Top Retailers

Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss

The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories

Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more

More Deep Discounts

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Our Favorite Sales

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

FREE MONEY : Amazon gift card deals 2022: Learn how to get more than $100 for free!

: Amazon gift card deals 2022: Learn how to get more than $100 for free! Best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2022: Everything you need to know about Prime Day

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF THE DAY ⭐

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.98 You Save:$49.02 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$39.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$23.00 (58%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot & Sengled Color Smart Bulb List Price:$62.71 Price:$19.99 You Save:$42.72 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot & Amazon Smart Plug List Price:$74.98 Price:$24.99 You Save:$49.99 (67%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$25.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$7.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE Amazon Credit: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit Price:Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE Credit for Prime members: Unlock $60 In Prime Day Credits! Price:Get $60 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$16.99 Price:$12.49 You Save:$4.50 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stick On Light, Under Cabinet Lights Battery Operated, Under T… List Price:$17.99 Price:$13.49 You Save:$4.50 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sengled Smart Bulb, WiFi Light Bulbs, Color Changing Light Bulb, Smart Light Bulbs that Work wi… List Price:$29.99 Price:$25.49 ($6.37 / Count) You Save:$4.50 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!