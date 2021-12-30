Tineco Floor ONE S5 is a huge upgrade to TikTok’s viral floor-cleaning sensation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

Have you ever heard of the Tineco Floor ONE S5? No? It’s a game-changer and we’re going to tell you all about it.

Sophisticated robot vacuums like the Roomba i3+ are game-changers. Use one and you’ll never need to worry about regular vacuuming again. Then there are even more advanced models like the Roborock S7. With this robotic vacuum, you also get built-in mopping. As good as the S7 and other comparable models are, however, there’s only so much you can do with a tiny little water tank.

On top of that, most robot vacuums advise against using cleaners. Plus, they basically just smear things around since they don’t wring out the mop pads. Long story short, you still need to mop your hard floors regularly even if you have the best robot vacuum and mop out there.

Once you meet the Tineco Floor ONE S5, however, you’ll never view mopping as a hassle again.

Viral TikTok sensation

If the name Tineco sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve probably seen the company’s floor cleaners before. Older models like the Tineco iFLOOR ($46 off right now) and the iFLOOR3 went mega-viral on TikTok. Here’s one of several videos that feature these awesome floor cleaners:

These videos have been viewed millions of times, and for good reason. Tineco’s electric floor cleaners are awesome. As good as the older models are, however, the new Tineco Floor ONE S5 smart floor cleaner leaves them all in the dust.

It has so many fantastic upgrades that anyone familiar with these floor cleaners will love.

Tineco’s upgraded floor cleaner

The new Tineco Floor ONE S5 is a vacuum and mop in one, and it’s better at cleaning than any of its predecessors. It has a new design that improves upon niggles from earlier models, and it has more capacity. The water tank is larger and the dirty water tank is bigger. There are also new battery optimizations that let the ONE S5 run for 35 minutes per charge. That’s more than enough time to clean all the hard floors in your home.

One feature we love is the iLoop ring on the LED display. When the floor cleaner senses wet or dry dirt, the ring turns red. Once the mess is all cleaned up, it turns blue. The roller has been upgraded with a better design. It reaches further into corners now, and hair and debris don’t get stuck as easily. And best of all, there’s a self-cleaning feature! The ONE S5 cleans itself when you’re done, and then you just have to empty out the dirty water tank and rinse it. How great is that?!

I couldn’t believe how well the Tineco Floor ONE S5 smart floor cleaner worked in my tests. It cleaned dry and wet messes with ease, and my floors were dry and streak-free in minutes. I can’t see myself ever using a traditional mop again. Actually, that’s not entirely true. The one unavoidable weakness of floor cleaners like this is the fact that they’ll never be able to fit in really tight spaces. That means you’re still going to have to clean behind toilets with a regular mop.

The new Tineco Floor ONE S5 is available on Tineco’s website, at Best Buy, and at Amazon.

Tineco Floor ONE S5 fast facts

The Tineco Floor ONE S5 is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their floors clean. Here’s a quick recap of the key takeaways:

The new Tineco Floor ONE S5 smart floor cleaner is the new version of the model that went viral on TikTok

It’s a mop, vacuum, and smart floor cleaner in one

Special “iLoop” technology uses sensors to detect and differentiate between dry dirt, wet messes, and other debris

The Floor ONE S5 automatically adjusts suction power, roller speed, and water flow to best suit the mess you’re cleaning

Brilliant iLoop smart display indicator has an LED ring that changes from red to blue when your floor is clean

The special brush head ensures streak-free cleaning and reaches all the way into tight corners

The smart self-cleaning feature lets Tineco’s Floor ONE S5 clean itself when you’re done!

Special battery optimization runs for 35 minutes before it needs to be charged

A high-capacity water tank ensures that you don’t run out of water while cleaning

Floors dry with no streaks in a matter of minutes, unlike traditional mopping — no more waiting around for your floor to dry!

