TikTok is so obsessed with this $18 mirror LED clock on Amazon

If you’re a regular BGR Deals reader then you definitely know that we’ve been digging up some seriously awesome gadgets and gizmos on TikTok lately. That’s right, TikTok is good for more than just watching what all your friends and your favorite creators are up to. It’s also home to so many great Amazon finds, and our readers have been loving them just as much as we have. Examples of recent finds include the $31 galaxy star projector that went mega-viral on TikTok, the incredible $24 Amazon find that can fix practically anything, and the classy $21 rainfall showerhead that turns any bathroom in your home into a spa in under one minute.

Now there’s a new one that TikTokers are obsessed with and to be honest, we’re kind of obsessed with it too. It’s called the Szelam Mirror LED Alarm Clock and TikToks that feature this cool little gadget have now been viewed tens of millions of times!

Yes, of course, we know what you’re thinking… “it’s just an alarm clock, so who cares?” Well, not all alarm clocks are created equal.

The nifty little Szelam Mirror LED Alarm Clock pulls triple duty. First, it’s obviously an alarm that will help wake you up in the morning or any other time you need to wake up; it’s also portable so you can easily take it with you anywhere. Second, it’s a cool-looking clock with a nice big digital display and three levels of brightness so you can set it however you’d like. And third, it’s a mirror that comes in handy far more often than you might think.

Check it out in this viral TikTok:

The Szelam Mirror LED Alarm Clock might just be the best alarm clock we’ve ever tried. It also has two USB ports on the side so you can charge your gadgets while you sleep and you don’t have to worry about eating up more than one power outlet. It retails for just $21 and that’s already a steal, but a limited-time coupon on the Amazon page drops the price to $17.81.

Digital Clock Large Display, LED Electric Alarm Clocks Mirror Surface for Makeup with Diming Mo… List Price: $20.95 Price: $17.81 You Save: $3.14 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Check out the key takeaways:

Szelam’s Mirror LED Alarm Clock is an alarm clock, mirror, and smartphone charging station in one

Nice big digits make the time visible from anywhere in the room and three brightness settings let you fine-tune it to the perfect brightness

Configurable snooze from 2 to 60 minutes for heavy sleepers

The reflective mirror surface is perfect for putting in contacts, touching up your makeup, or anything else that requires a mirror

Portable design makes it easy to take anywhere

Dual USB ports let you and your partner recharge your smartphones without taking up any extra wall outlets

Retains settings even after being unplugged so you don’t have to reconfigure it when you travel

