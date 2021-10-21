Thursday’s deals: $4 Alexa smart plugs, TikTok-famous wet vacuum, Acer laptops, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Early Black Friday sales are here, and they’re spectacular! The Best Buy early Black Friday sale has price guarantees good through November 26th. If a price drops further between now and Black Friday, Best Buy will refund you the difference. Plus, the Amazon Epic Daily Deals page has thousands of crazy bargains, and Walmart’s early Black Friday sale is also unbelievable.
Want FREE MONEY to spend on Black Friday? There are two Amazon deals you need to know about.
Amazon is giving away up to $22 in free money with two limited-time deals! One offer gets you a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21 (send it to yourself so the funds are added to your own account!). The second deal scores you a $12 credit when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance with Amazon Reload. There are caveats with both offers, obviously, and you can read about them below. But if you’re eligible, you’ll end up getting $22 for free!
Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum
This incredible wet and dry vacuum by Tineco combines both washing and vacuuming floors in one easy step. It also leaves your floors instantly streak free and also dry. You can pick up sticky and messy spills, even including pet hair, and it’s something you can use on sealed hard floors. Floors like this include hardwood, laminate, marble, linoleum, vinyl, and tile.
The iFLOOR 3 offers a quiet cleaning experience and powerful suction that isn’t loud enough to disturb your household members, even pets. The combo vacuum is both lightweight and cordless offering up to 25 minutes of cleaning power for any task you throw at it. What’s even cooler is the self-cleaning system that’s hands-free. It helps keep the brush and components clean and odor-free.
AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro are fantastic true wireless headphones. They sound great, offer solid noise cancellation, and also have a good fit. Then, there’s the Apple magic stuff — like the automatic switching, and even Spatial Audio support. That helps kick the headphones to the next level.
AirPods are all about the complete package, and when you’re buying headphones, the most important thing to consider is audio quality. Amazingly, the AirPods Pro sound super nice. They’re not audiophile-quality headphones, and you shouldn’t expect them to be — but for casual listening, they sound good!
The bass response, to start, is very good. The headphones do have a bit of a bass boost, but it’s not over the top. The bass that is here doesn’t extend super low, but you wouldn’t expect it to. Instead, kick drums nicely cut through a mix and bass guitars sound nice and smooth. Overall, these are the headphones to buy!
Thursday’s best deals
- The Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum that went mega-viral on TikTok is $30 off if you get one before they sell out
- AirPods Pro are down to $175 or less if you get them renewed at Amazon (guaranteed to work and look like new, 90-day refund guarantee)
- Get brand new AirPods Pro for $197, plus save up to $100 on other AirPods models
- Want Apple noise cancelling earbuds for less? Beats Studio Buds are down to just $129.95 today
- The beloved Potensic Elfin 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone is down to just $59.99 with coupon code SAVE20ELFIN
- Best-selling Acer laptops are 20% off for one day only
- A huge one-day sale on wristwatches with the lowest prices we’ve ever seen
- Save up to $120 off Arlo camera bundles
- 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- 🚨 MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- The super-popular Yeedi k600 robot vacuum is somehow on sale for only $89.99, down from $130!
- Get Wi-Fi smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google for just $4.24 each (thousands of 5-star reviews!)
- Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision has a RARE discount right now if you hurry
- You can also save on the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight, which is the same great camera with an added spotlight!
- Add hands-free Alexa to any car with an Echo Auto refurb, just $19.99 today instead of $50
- Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are the best noise cancelling headphones on the planet — get them for an all-time low $248 instead of $350
- Other Sony headphones deals are available with prices from $28
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Get a fan-favorite Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2 with a massive discount that slashes it from $160 to $59.99
- You can score Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mellanni queen bed sheets with a whopping 190,000 5-star reviews for $35.97, a HUGE 25% discount!
- Luxurious CGK bed sheets with 100,000+ 5-star ratings start at just $27.99 today
- Want another great option with an even higher thread count? Check out silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 Series bed sheets with 77,000 5-star reviews on sale starting at $19.54!
- This best-selling mattress topper has 40,000 5-star reviews and it’s on sale for just $39.95
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $47.99 instead of $60
- The #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 39,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $36.95
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for $16.99 🚿
- The stunning eufy Smart Lock Touch with fingerprint unlock is on sale at its lowest price ever
Scroll through all of today’s best deals down below.Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission (Renewed) Apple AirPods Pro Price:$174.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight, One-Step Cleaning for Hard Floors List Price:$299.99 Price:$269.99 You Save:$30.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price:$129.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Plug A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G… List Price:$24.97 Price:$16.97 You Save:$8.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera with Alexa List Price:$35.98 Price:$32.99 You Save:$2.99 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Potensic Elfin Drones with Camera for Adults, 2K FPV Foldable Drone for Kids with Gravity Senso… List Price:$79.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$20.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price:Spend $50, Get $10 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price:Add $100, Get $12 FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi, Fingerprint Scanner, Keyless Entry Door Lock, Smart Wi-… List Price:$259.99 Price:$209.99 You Save:$50.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price:$44.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$25.00 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission NearMoon High-Pressure 8-Inch Rainfall Shower Head Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$248.00 You Save:$101.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.95 You Save:$20.04 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE with XL Self-Empty Base, Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Alexa List Price:$549.99 Price:$469.99 You Save:$80.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission HIMOON Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack,Queen Size Cooling Pillows Set of 2,Top-end Microfiber C… List Price:$32.99 Price:$21.24 ($10.62 / Count) You Save:$11.75 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Soundbar, KMOUK Sound Bar for Small TV, Bluetooth 5.0, Mini Sound bar for PC/Home Theater, 2.0… List Price:$59.99 Price:$47.99 You Save:$12.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Mellanni Queen Bed Sheets - Hotel Luxury 1800 Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases - Extra Soft Cooling… List Price:$47.97 Price:$35.97 You Save:$12.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (QUEEN) - 1800 Series, 6 Piece Set w/ Deep Pockets List Price:$37.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$8.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads List Price:$49.80 Price:$39.80 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price:$34.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$5.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods with Charging Case List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub with Bluetooth List Price:$29.98 Price:$24.98 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission addlon LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT with 2W Dimmable Edison Vintage Shatterproof Bulbs and Co… List Price:$69.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$25.00 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, 8 Quart Stainless St… List Price:$199.99 Price:$169.95 You Save:$30.04 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, 4 Quart Stainless Steel Finish, Customizable Smart Cookin… List Price:$99.95 Price:$79.95 You Save:$20.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Breatheze KN95 Face Mask — Made in USA (10-Pack) List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission KN95 Face Mask 50 Pack, WWDOLL KN95 Masks 5-Layer Breathable Mask with Elastic Earloop and Nose… List Price:$49.74 Price:$44.74 ($0.89 / Count) You Save:$5.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TCP Global Salon World Safety - 3 Boxes (150 Masks) of 3-Ply Breathable Disposable Masks List Price:$36.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$7.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Sony X80J 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa Compatibi… List Price:$999.99 Price:$799.99 You Save:$200.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case List Price:$59.95 Price:$36.95 ($36.95 / Count) You Save:$23.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Compatible with Alexa (Renewed) Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price:$229.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best cheap deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.