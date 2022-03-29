This best-selling weighted blanket was $80, but today it’s only $40

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The best weighted blankets are incredibly popular because they help people fall asleep and stay asleep. Right now, Amazon is running a big sale that slashes the #1 best-selling option to the lowest price we’ve seen. The YnM weighted blanket lineup is beloved by Amazon shoppers, and today, prices start at just $39.80.

This top-selling blanket used to retail for between $80 and $210, so this is an incredible deal. This blanket has a whopping 34,000 5-star Amazon ratings, which makes it the most beloved option on the site!

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads (… List Price: $49.80 Price: $39.80 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best weighted blanket

Remember when we told you about a study that identified one thing that’s 20 times more likely to cure your insomnia than any other sleep aid? Well, if you missed that article, it’s a weighted blanket. That’s right, weighted blankets create a sensation that is enormously effective, according to studies. It helps people fall asleep and stay asleep.

That’s why these blankets are so insanely popular right now. But some blankets are better than others, of course.

Have you not yet hopped on the bandwagon? Or, do you have an old blanket that’s long overdue for a replacement? There’s a big sale over at Amazon on the site’s best-selling weighted blanket.

The YnM weighted blanket is one of the top-rated weighted blanket options on Amazon. Most options you’ll come across use the same nontoxic glass beads to add heft. The designs are often about the same as well, so it can be difficult to decide which blanket to buy.

YnM’s blankets have one thing that sets them apart from many others: A wonderfully soft and cozy velvet-like outer material.

These blankets are expensive, and anyone who has ever shopped for one already knows that. Today, however, Amazon is giving people an opportunity to score a YnM weighted blanket at a deep discount.

Pricing used to start at $80 for the 48″ X 72″ version that weighs 15 lbs, but that’s not the case right now. A new lower retail price plus a coupon you can clip slash it to just $38.90.

Other sizes and discounts are available too, but there’s a good chance this deal will sell out fast. That means you’ll need to hurry if you want this popular blanket at the lowest price.

What makes it the best?

If you’re wondering why the YnM weighted blanket is the best weighted blanket on Amazon, there are a few main reasons.

First and foremost, quality is a huge factor here. Weighted blankets can easily cost $100 or more. But even expensive options on Amazon tend to fall apart after you wash them a bunch of times. Needless to say, that’s a huge disappointment.

The YnM weighted blanket is very durable, on the other hand. As you can see in the Amazon reviews, it definitely stands the test of time.

On top of that, this is the best weighted blanket because it’s comfortable. It feels soft and luxurious to the touch. Seriously, you’ll feel like you’re wrapped in velvet when you use this best-selling weighted blanket.

If ever there was a time to give it a try, now is that time.

YnM blanket fast facts

Here are some key takeaways if you’re considering the best weighted blanket on Amazon:

Use it on its own or with a duvet cover — a matching duvet cover is available

Breathable cotton helps dissipate heat

Provides a great way to help you calm down and get a restful night of sleep

Perfect for children and adults

All-natural, so you can sleep better without taking any pills

Unique 7-layer system is designed to contour to the shape of your body

This provides maximum comfort, plus more glass beads and less fiber fill

Each compartment is only 4 inches square to evenly distribute weight

Adults looking to choose the proper size should take 10% of their body weight and add 1 lb

