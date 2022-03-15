This best-selling Vizio soundbar is $59 today, but it’ll sell out soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Giving your television a big sound upgrade doesn’t have to mean spending big money. It also doesn’t have to mean getting a physically large speaker enclosure that takes up a lot of space. Soundbars have come so far in recent years. In fact, entry-level models from top brands now deliver outstanding audio in affordable, compact enclosures. That’s especially true if you pick up a Vizio soundbar at Amazon.

Are you on the lookout for a high-quality soundbar that doesn’t come with a premium price tag? Well, we’ve got just the thing. One of the best-selling soundbars on Amazon among our readers is on sale right now for just $58.99 renewed.

The Vizio SB2020n-G6M TV soundbar is always a terrific value at its full retail price of around $105, and that is what this model normally sells for at Amazon. But if you head over to the retailer’s site right now, you pick a renewed model at the lowest price of 2022!

The only bad news is that there’s a limited quantity so it’s definitely going to sell out. Supply of any renewed product is going to be limited, and this soundbar is super popular. That means you’ll need to take advantage soon, or else you could miss out.

The best Vizio soundbar deal at Amazon

The Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar has been one of our readers’ favorite soundbars for a long time. Unfortunately, it costs $199 right now on Amazon and the newer version is even more expensive at $279.

The Sonos Beam is also very popular, but you’ll have to cough up a whopping $400 if you want to add one to your Sonos system at home. That’s a whole lot of cash to part with for a compact soundbar, don’t you think?

If you’re willing to cough up the cash you’ll need to buy one, you really can’t go wrong with any of those options. But there’s another soundbar you definitely should check out if you want to spend as little as possible and still end up with a big audio upgrade.

The Vizio SB2020n-G6M TV soundbar is a top-selling model with thousands of 4-star and 5-star ratings on Amazon. It has an MSRP of $105, which is more than fair. Of note, we saw it selling for as much as $170 when supplies were short early in the pandemic.

To be honest, even that is a pretty reasonable price for a soundbar from a top brand like Vizio. Head over to Amazon right now, however, you’ll find it on sale for just $58.99 if you get a renewed model. That’s less than half what it cost during the pandemic. In fact, this is the lowest price of the year!

There’s no question that it’s going to sell out, however. After all, renewed inventory is always in short supply. If you’ve ever heard a Vizio soundbar in action before, you know what kind of quality you’re going to get. Don’t miss out on this terrific deal.

Vizio SB2020n-G6 fast facts

Here are the key takeaways to remember if you’re shopping for the Vizio SB2020n-G6M TV soundbar. This is by far the best Vizio soundbar deal at Amazon right now.

Vizio’s compact SB2020n-G6 soundbar delivers big sound with a small footprint

Perfect size to fit in any room of your home

Offers 95 dB of crystal clear sound that can fill any room in your house

Rated at less than 1% total harmonic distortion

Bluetooth wireless technology lets you connect your smartphone, tablet, or computer wirelessly

Listen to all your favorite music and podcasts

Offers a premium audio experience with support for DTS Studio Sound, DTS Tru Volume, and DTS TruSurround

Setup couldn’t be easier: just connect the soundbar to your television’s audio output using one of the included cables

