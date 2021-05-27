This $99 Amazon find lets Alexa or a smartphone open and close your curtains

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are literally thousands of different smart home devices out there these days. Tens of thousands, even… but how many of them are truly essential? The answer will obviously vary depending on who you ask, but the list of essentials is typically pretty short. Wi-Fi smart plugs are often at the top of the list, like the best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs you can get right now at Amazon for just $6.25 each. That’s a new all-time low price and it’s even cheaper than Amazon’s deal from Prime Day last year, so it won’t last much longer. Most people will also mention a good smart lock as an essential smart home device, like the eufy Smart Lock Touch that’s available with a deep discount today. And savvy shoppers might add something like the MyQ smart garage door opener to their lists. We would definitely add a smart garage door opener to the list too because they’re awesome — and this best-selling model is somehow down to Amazon’s $19.99 price from Black Friday last year!

In addition to all those great gadgets, we’re going to introduce you to a new smart device that will instantly make it to your list of smart home essentials. It’s called the SwitchBot Curtain smart curtain controller, and it’s a game-changer.

Today's Top Deal

🚨 Price mistake alert 🚨 A special coupon and an accidental extra discount slash #1 smart plugs to $3.75! List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: H7RT953B

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Anyone who has seen them knows that smart curtains and smart blinds are awesome, but they can also be excruciatingly expensive. That’s why the SwitchBot Curtain smart curtain controller is so awesome.

This brilliant Amazon find works with just about any setup you might have as long as your curtains don’t use grommets. It takes about 30 seconds to install a SwitchBot Curtain on any curtain rod. That’s not an exaggeration… you’ll probably spend more time finding your step stool and carrying it over to your window than you’re going to spend attaching this simple little smart device. Once it’s attached, all you need to do is install the app and you’ll be able to open and close your curtains right from your smartphone or using timers!

The SwitchBot Curtain retails for $99, and it’s a steal at that price. If you want the full experience though, you’ll need one more gadget that happens to be on sale right now with a great discount.

It’s called the SwitchBot Hub Mini and it’s down to $39 right now at Amazon. This little device is the missing link between your new smart curtains and a true smart home experience. The Hub Mini acts as a bridge so that you can use things like IFTTT, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit to control your blinds. Sync your open and close functions to sunrise and sunset each day, or even open and close your curtains with an Alexa voice command. The possibilities are endless!

SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor - Wireless App or Automate Timer Control, Add Hub Mini/P… Price: $99.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote - IR Blaster, Link SwitchBot to Wi-Fi, Control Air Conditioner,… List Price: $49.00 Price: $39.00 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s are the key takeaways:

The SwitchBot Curtain is a smart curtain controller that installs in seconds, letting you control your curtains automatically on a schedule, from your smartphone, or even with your voice

Installation does not require any screws, nuts, bolts, or any other tools

Out of the box, the SwitchBot Curtain works with your smartphone via Bluetooth, with timers, and with schedules you can create in the app

Add the SwitchBot Hub Mini and control all your curtains from anywhere in the world via Wi-Fi, with voice commands courtesy of Alexa/Siri/Google Assistant integration, or with your smart home system thanks to IFTTT support

Different styles are available for different types of curtain rods — make sure you get the right one

Compatible with ring top curtains, tab top curtains, and back tab curtains, but not with curtains that hang using grommets

SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor - Wireless App or Automate Timer Control, Add Hub Mini/P… Price: $99.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote - IR Blaster, Link SwitchBot to Wi-Fi, Control Air Conditioner,… List Price: $49.00 Price: $39.00 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.