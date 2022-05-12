The yeedi vac 2 pro is more hands-off than you can imagine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Worrying about the mess on your floor has never done anybody any good. Actually taking care of it is what will make your worries go away. But having to drag out either the vacuum or the mop and bucket to truly get the best clean on your floors is time-consuming and downright annoying. For those who don’t have the time to commit to cleaning their home frequently, there is an easy solution. The yeedi vac 2 pro comes in handy for both mopping and vacuuming.

This offers many great features and is incredibly user-friendly. Plus, the controls in the yeedi app are made for simple scheduling. I had the chance to test it out to see how good it does at cleaning. See the overall thoughts on the yeedi vac 2 pro below.

yeedi vac 2 pro Price: $449.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Unboxing the yeedi vac 2 pro

You’ll receive the yeedi vac 2 pro along with oscillating mopping kits, mopping pads, the charging station, the cleaning brush, and cords to plug in. Once you download the yeedi app (I already had it as I’ve used yeedi products before), you can register your vacuum and connect it to your Wi-Fi. The device needs to be charged before using it, but once you charge it and install the cleaning brush, you’ll be set for vacuuming. You need to set up the layout of your house, which just takes a few clicks in the app.

Mopping and vacuuming

This features an oscillating mopping system as well as a 3,000Pa strong suction power vacuum. Having them both allows you to simultaneously get rid of really stuck-on stains. I spilled some juice on the floor and used the app to draw a box around the area for it to go. I had the mop go over it a few times and it handled it with ease. There were also crumbs in the area, so it sucked them up also. I have hardwood floors, so being able to utilize the oscillating mopping system made taking care of the floor much easier.

The oscillating mopping system imitates how a human would wipe up a floor. Yet, it does it five times faster than any human could wipe. So it’s not dragging a rag that’s wet across a floor. It’s actually fully cleaning the floor. Rather than vacuuming and then mopping a floor with two separate machines, this took care of both tasks. I can free up closet space by getting rid of my mop and standalone vacuum.

I made sure to drop crumbs near a carpet. When it was in the process of mopping, it wouldn’t go near the carpet. But once it switched to a vacuum, it used a stronger suction to handle the carpet. There was dog hair all on my carpet, as there always is. The stronger suction helped collect it and get rid of it quickly.

More great yeedi vac 2 pro features

The 3D obstacle avoidance is impressive as well. It avoids things like shoes, dog toys, bags, and more. It senses that there is something in front of it and works around it. Shortly after adjusting its path, it readjusts and continues on the set plan for vacuuming. There were shoes on my floor that it avoided (seen above). It is a massive time saver for anybody using this, as they no longer actually have to clean up the floor prior to running a vacuum. This is a huge plus for someone like me, who has a dog who leaves his toys all over the place.

This also detects a cliff and turns right around, making it great for use around stairs. This is compatible with a self-empty station (sold separately), which means it will empty itself when it is full. That is a huge time saver for those who schedule their vacuum to run when they may not be around. It also comes with a ramp that you can attach to the bottom of the self-empty station in case you want to keep it on a carpet. That gives the vacuum some help going up to empty itself. It only takes a few screws, which are included along with the screwdriver, to put together the station.

It has a 2.5L dust bin, so it takes a while for it to fill up. But when it is full, it finds its way to the station to empty. This locks dirt in place for 30 days. The yeedi vac 2 pro offers smart visual mapping and cleans your home in neat rows. The navigation works very well, as it identifies effective cleaning paths without missing any spots. You’ll be able to use this on wood, laminate, tile, and carpet flooring.

Pricing and updates

The yeedi vac 2 series includes both the yeedi vac 2 pro and the yeedi vac 2. You can see the differences between the two machines below.

The yeedi vac 2 pro is freshly on the market and costs only $449.99. You can purchase it at Amazon, Walmart, or from yeedi.com. There is also a surprise coupon you can clip on the product page right now to enjoy a discount. The yeedi app allows you to customize your cleaning and it takes almost no time to master. That means you can designate specific zones to clean, map out your home, as well as schedule it to run when you want it to. There will be two functional updates in the future as well, as you’ll be able to room merge your cleaning plan and split it by June and store multiple floor maps by mid-autumn. This purchase will grow with you and your home.

For those who are interested in making their home lives easier, the yeedi vac 2 pro is a solid purchase. Upgrade your cleaning system today.