The powerful Roborock S8+ robot vacuum & sonic mop is $200 off

I recently told you about some impressive Roomba deals that saved you up to $400 on iRobot’s latest and greatest models. Most of those deals are done now, but there’s another robot vacuum sale you might want to consider instead. The Roborock S8+ robot vacuum and sonic mop is on sale today at the lowest price of 2024. And it has features you won’t find on any of the Roomba models that are discounted right now.

Normally priced at $1,000, this Roborock flagship model is a powerful but expensive robot vacuum. Thanks to the current $200 discount, however, the Roborock S8+ is currently on sale for $799.99. That’s a new all-time low price for this powerful model.

There are still a few Roomba models on sale, and prices start at just $179. But even if you opt for a high-end Roomba from that sale, you still won’t get some of the best features from the Roborock S7 robot vacuum.

If you check out our in-depth Roborock S8 Pro Ultra review, which is a similar model, you can see that the S8 lineup is about much more than just vacuuming. The S8+ is also an autonomous mop with ultrasonic mopping capabilities and 6N of mopping pressure. What’s more, this model automatically detects carpets and rugs, so it’ll lift its mop pads and stop mopping on its own instead of making a mess.

Also, unlike Roomba robot vacuums, the Roborock S8+ uses LiDAR navigation, so it works well in the dark. Roombas use cameras instead, and they often have trouble finding their way around dark rooms.

The Roborock S8+ is a flagship model that fetches a flagship price. At $1,000, it’s out of reach for many people out there.

Thanks to a big sale today, however, the Roborock S8+ robot vacuum and mop is down to just $799.99. That’s a nice big $200 discount, and it’s this model’s all-time lowest price.

Also of note, the Roborock S8 is discounted right now as well. It’s the same robot vacuum and mop, but it ships without the auto-empty base station. This version retails for $750, but you can pick one up right now for $599.99.

Finally, as I mentioned earlier, there are plenty of Roomba models on sale as well at the moment.

