The Nest Learning Thermostat just hit $199 at Amazon

Everyone knows that a smart thermostat like the new Nest Thermostat and Nest Learning Thermostat is a no-brainer purchase because it pays for itself. The bottom line is that a Nest thermostat is a great value at any price. After all, you eventually make the purchase price back in savings on your energy bills. Of course, it’s still a good idea to get one while they’re on sale for up to $50 off retail. Why not make your money back even faster if you can?

Google Nest Learning Thermostat - 3rd Generation, Works with Alexa List Price: $249.00 Price: $199.00 You Save: $50.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Nest Learnings Thermostat at Amazon’s best price

We’ve told our readers this countless times in the past. But there’s really no way to overemphasize this point: you need a smart thermostat. Not “you should get” a smart thermostat or “you might want to consider” a smart thermostat. You need one, and it’s just plain crazy not to have one. Forget all the convenient smart features and the nifty design. The bottom line is that smart thermostats save you money by cutting down your energy bills using smart scheduling and other intelligent features. Everyone wants to save money, of course. And you can get started with two great deals on Amazon today that slash Nest thermostats to their best prices of 2020.

Starting with the more affordable model, the newest Nest Thermostat is probably the single best smart thermostat model out there. It packs all the same features as the pricier smart thermostat from Nest. But it doesn’t have a stainless steel case or an OLED display, so you save money. Those are both nifty features, but they’re also purely aesthetic. The Nest Thermostat still has a beautiful design with a mirrored display. It pays for itself in a matter of months thanks to all the money you’ll save on your energy bills.

Google Nest Thermostat - Programmable Wifi Thermostat, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.99 Price: $119.00 You Save: $10.99 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Just look at all the great 5-star reviews on Amazon. “I installed myself in about 15 minutes and I am not a handyman. The app is easy to use and you can set schedules. I saved over $30 on our utility bill the first month we had it,” one reviewer said. “This is the third one that I have owned. I would not live without it. They are absolutely great, fast service if you need to talk to a trouble technician oh, they do what they are supposed to do,” boasted another. Everyone loves this awesome model, and it’s on sale right now for as little as $119. Make sure you check Amazon’s “other sellers” section to get the lowest price.

Before you commit to that model, there’s an even better deal you should know about on the upgraded version. The Nest Learning Thermostat is a bit more expensive than the entry-level Nest model, but it still pays for itself in savings. It might just take a little longer to pay for itself, is all. If you pick one up now on Amazon, however, it’ll take much less time than it normally does because it’s currently discounted. And lucky for you, the most popular color option — silver stainless steel — is also the one with the biggest discount!

You really can’t go wrong with either model. You’ll save money which is great for your wallet, and you’ll conserve energy which is great for the environment. Plus, on top of all the smart scheduling features, you can also use the Nest app on your phone to control your smart thermostats. And of course, both models work with Alexa voice commands as well as Google Assistant.

