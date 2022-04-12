The Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan takes the stress out of cleaning your fan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

The sensation of cool air hitting your skin can provide welcome relief on warmer days. Being cooler helps your body and mindset immensely, as you’ll feel more comfortable going about your day. But it can be hard to find the right way for you to stay cool, as keeping your air conditioning on all the time will hit your electric bill hard. Using up less energy to stay cooler is what many homeowners are striving for and the Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan could be the right answer for you and your family.

The Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan gets the area around you cool the way you like it. This is a compact companion that packs a powerful performance. It’ll fit your budget and your home while taking almost no time to dedust. Want to learn more about this new innovation? Read on to see why it may be a great addition to your place.

The Dreo Nomad One is compact and convenient

Made to fit nearly anywhere you put it, it measures 36″ and features an all-in-one airflow system. The system combines air-accelerating blades and a supercharged motor in order to get the fastest cooling. It delivers cooling air at up to 24 ft/s to make you cooler quicker. The motor speed is 1,350 RPM to help you more area faster. The Dreo Nomad One is lightweight, so whenever you do need to move it around your home, it is simple.

There’s no reason to dedust your fan as well. The rear grill and impeller wheel are both easy to remove, allowing you better access to getting the dirt or dust that may collect. You can rinse out the filters and plug them back in without any hassle. It takes almost no time to do so as well.

You won’t hear it much

As powerful as the tower fan is, it’s barely noticeable when it comes to noise. It helps promote the peaceful feeling you’ve been searching for that goes along with the cooler temperatures. The fine-tuned impeller electric motor is noise-cancelling, so it is whisper quiet. This will register only 34dB of noise and dampen the vibrations. It’s impressively low maintenance as well, making it easy to have.

More Dreo Nomad One features to highlight

Using the Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan is simple. There are abundant functions and it features ambient intelligence, so the fan speed will adapt to the temperature around it. It can oscillate 90°, helping the cool air reach more places. There are four modes and four speeds you can set it at, providing you flexibility for your use. Also, there is a handy on/off timer that you can set in increments of one to eight hours. That allows you to control the settings even if you aren’t home.

The display automatically shuts off after 60 seconds, saving energy and, in turn, more money on your energy bill. It takes no tools to assemble, so you’ll be able to use it in no time. The memory settings are fantastic as well. You get the same settings as you previously used the next time you turn it on. That eliminates having to reset your favorite settings all over again.

Why this makes sense for you

Dreo has been innovating in the home appliance space and this is one of their latest creations. It makes the area cooler faster while not taking up a ton of space. As summer is right around the corner, this will help you stay cooler and save energy as the hotter months approach. That’s a win-win situation for anybody. Plus, it’s only $79.99, making it a tremendously cost-effective purchase. So the Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan makes sense for just about anyone looking to enjoy more cooled peace of mind.