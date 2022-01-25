The crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $32 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of a wireless borescope camera before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.

Once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, however, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they’re best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And today, there are some wireless borescope camera deals that you should definitely take advantage of.

Borescope cameras are basically snake cameras that can see inside of almost anything. And wireless models connect to your smartphone to use as a viewfinder. This week, several different wildly popular models from Depstech are on sale at or close to all-time low prices. The only bad news is that these deals are set to end soon, so you’ll need to hurry if you want to save.

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Buy NowCoupon Code: 8NQ4UAFS Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s wireless borescope camera deals

Image source: Desptech/Amazon

Depstech’s borescope cameras offer great features and nifty add-ons. Additionally, you can snake them inside practically anything to see where no other camera can. Right now, Amazon is offering fantastic deals on several different models. They have all been quite popular with our readers in the past so you should definitely check them out.

Wondering how good this week’s deals are? Well, prices start at just $31.99 for the #1 best-selling Depstech WF010 Wireless Borescope. That’s within a few dollars of this listing’s all-time low price, so it’s definitely a deal you won’t want to miss! Just make sure you clip the Amazon coupon and use the promo code 8NQ4UAFS at checkout to get this price.

The Depstech WF010 wireless borescope camera is a wildly popular “snake camera”. It connects to your iPhone or Android handset so it can see inside just about anything. It also connects wirelessly, so you don’t have to worry about any cables or physical connectors. Simply snake the semi-rigid tube into any tight space and the WF010 beams video back to your phone.

Of note, you can record the video feed or capture photos if you want. Also, you can use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces.

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Buy NowCoupon Code: 8NQ4UAFS Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More deep discounts

Image source: Depstech/Amazon

A wireless borescope camera is definitely an awesome accessory to have on hand. It’s also a best-seller among our readers anytime it gets a discount. That includes right now! You can get this perennial best-selling model today for the same price it was on Black Friday. On top of that, there are also a few other Depstech borescope deals that are available right now at Amazon.

The first deal we’ll mention is on a different type of setup. Instead of connecting wirelessly to your smartphone, this model has its own displays built right in.

The $80 Depstech DS300 Borescope is down to just $49.58 thanks to a deep discount, a clippable coupon, and the promo code BGR300124. This is the most popular model among our readers who choose a borescope with an integrated display instead of one that connects wirelessly to your smartphone.

Last but not least, if you still want to use your phone instead of an integrated display but you also want a big upgrade from the entry-level WF010 model, we’ve got two great options.

The popular Depstech WF028 with a 16.5-foot yellow camera is down to $42.39 thanks to a clippable coupon and the promo code BGR028124. This is an awesome model that’s super popular with our readers. That’s even less than Black Friday’s price!

These wireless borescope camera deals likely won’t be around for much longer. That means you’ll need to hurry up or you’ll miss out on this great opportunity to save.

#1 best-selling Depstech WF010 Borescope

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Buy NowCoupon Code: 8NQ4UAFS Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Depstech WF028 Wireless Borescope Camera

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD Inspection Camera, Scope Camera with Light, 16 in… List Price:$52.99 Price:$42.39 You Save:$10.60 (20%) Buy NowCoupon Code: BGR028124 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Depstech DS300 Borescope

DEPSTECH Industrial Endoscope, 5.5mm 1080P HD Digital Borescope Inspection Camera 4.3 Inch LCD… List Price:$61.98 Price:$49.58 You Save:$12.40 (20%) Buy NowCoupon Code: BGR300124 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.