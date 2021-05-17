If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting in a good workout at your local gym is totally dependent on a slew of factors. For starters, the gym has to be empty enough so you can get to all the machines, weights, and exercise equipment your workout desires. That, of course, is also contingent on whether or not said gym has all the things you need. But perhaps the more pressing issue is time. If you don’t have enough time in a day to get to the gym — whether it’s because of a demanding work schedule or a hectic personal life — then the whole operation is up in smoke, anyway. Luckily, there are ways to get a great workout in from the comfort of your own home, and you don’t need all that equipment either. Owning your own set of kettlebells, for example, allows you to conduct your own at-home workout. A little creativity goes a long way and these versatile exercise tools can transform your body if you allow them to. But if you’re not familiar with the kettlebell itself, or simply have reservations when it comes to purchasing on the web, then you might need a little nudge in the right direction, so to speak. Luckily, that’s what we’re here for. We found some of the best deals on kettlebells the internet has to offer. Let’s take a look.

Use it traditionally

For a traditional, cast-iron piece of equipment, you can’t go wrong with the Cap Barbell Enamel Coated Cast Iron Kettlebell. This kettlebell has the feeling of a classic barbell/dumbbell, so you’ll feel like you’re at the gym right in your own home. These kettlebells allow you to complete a variety of different exercises, whether they’re full body or specifically muscle-targeted. They’re great for those who participate in CrossFit or any type of circuit-training regime. These high-quality, durable kettlebells are also perfect for athletes, as you’re able to perform swings, deadlifts, squats, get-ups, and snatches to increase explosiveness, speed, and overall endurance. Each set is made with solid high-quality cast iron that contains no weld or seam casting, making them long-lasting and nearly impossible to break. They even contain an industrial powder-coated finish for increased longevity. A generous wide opening handle is ergonomically designed to comfortably fit either one hand or two. Plus, each has a completely flat bottom for easy storage (you can leave them right on the floor without running the risk of them tipping over or rolling away), or to facilitate any flat bottom kettlebell workouts like handstands or rows. These heavy-duty, gym-quality kettlebells are available from 5 lb. to 50 lb. in 5 lb. increments or from 60 lb. to 80 lb. in 10 lb. increments, making them suitable for beginners and advanced lifters alike.

Key Features:

Feels like a classic barbell or dumbbell

Contains no weld or seam casting

Completely flat bottom for easy storage

Protect your floor

If you’re looking for something a bit less noisy and that’s easier on the floor — a major plus, considering you’re using them in your house, apartment, condo, etc. — these Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebells are a great alternative. They’re even more durable than the CAP kettlebells, as they’re also made out of a similar ultra-durable cast iron material with no welds, seams, or weak spots in general, only they also contain an extra vinyl layer to prevent corrosion, reduce noise, and protect your floors. The high-quality, smooth grip is also wide enough to fit either one hand or two, depending on the workout, while there’s more than enough grip to allow you to complete any exercise — whether it’s of the heavy weight or high repetition variety — without chalk or protective gloves. Additionally, these weights are also designed with a flat bottom, providing added protection for your floors (if the vinyl coating wasn’t already enough) as well as the ability to perform any flat bottom kettlebell workout. They come in increments between 5 and 50 lbs., giving you more than enough options, depending on your strength, size, and skill level.

Key Features:

Extra vinyl layer

Prevents corrosion

Come in increments between 5 and 50 lbs.

Turn your dumbbells into kettlebells

Already spent a bunch of money on regular dumbbells and you’re not looking to drop money on a bunch of new kettlebells? Or, on the other hand, you simply don’t have enough room for more exercise equipment and weights? If you answered “yes” to either question, you might want to opt for the Kettle Gryp Kettlebell Adjustable Portable Weight Grip, a simple attachment that can transform a regular dumbbell into an easy-to-use kettlebell. The handle itself weighs less than one pound, allowing you to bring it with you when traveling, and you can simply add it to any pre-existing dumbbell and get a full kettlebell workout. It’s capable of handling up to 55 pounds of standard dumbbells, so you shouldn’t have any problems unless you’re, well, incredibly strong.

Key Features:

Weighs less than one pound

Capable of handling up to 55 pounds

Portable

Get the heaviest one you can find

Image source: Amazon Basics/Amazon

If you’re looking for an extremely attractive option for heavy lifters, the Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight is a solid choice. You can get one starting at 10 pounds and they go all the way up to 60 pounds. This supports a wide range of resistance-training exercises and it is made out of solid cast iron. The painted surface adds increased durability and it helps protect against corrosion. The handle is wide and textured and allows you to hold it with one hand or two.

Key Features:

Supports a wide range of resistance training

Helps protect against corrosion

Painted surface

Don’t worry if you drop it

Image source: Bionic Body/Amazon

The Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell with Handle comes in multiple weights. This is made from heavy-duty and soft materials that prevent damages and injuries from accidental drops. It has an offset center of gravity to ensure a versatile and unique workout. It ranges in weight from 10 to 40 pounds and it is easy to transport. The compact design allows you to conveniently perform cross training exercises.

Key Features:

Soft materials prevent damages

10 to 40 pounds

Compact design

