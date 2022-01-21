The best camera drone under $100 has a huge extra discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

NEHEME NH525 Foldable Drone with 720P HD Camera, RC Quadcopter with FPV Live Video Rating: 3.5 Stars HD CAMERA & FPV FUNCTION: NEHEME Mini Selfie Drone equipped with 45° adjustable 720P HD camera, which can broaden your views and record every unforgettable moment in your life. Meanwhile, with advanced FPV real-time transmission tech, you can enjoy real-time images through App for beautiful scenery.

Despite doing almost no marketing or advertising, a brand called NEHEME happens to be the manufacturer of one of the best-selling FHD quadcopter drones on Amazon’s entire website right now. Think about how many drones are sold online at any given time. It’s clear that topping the list is no easy feat. So many different quadcopter models are top-sellers that offer terrific value. They also almost always undercut comparable quadcopters from other companies. But there’s just one particular model we want to focus on today. It’s our pick for the best camera drone under $100.

We’re talking about the awesome NEHEME NH525 Foldable Camera Drone, which is on sale at a great price right now thanks to a rare double discount at Amazon. That’s right, this awesome and affordable quadcopter has a huge extra discount!

Best camera drone under $100

The NH525 is a top-selling quadcopter that retails for less than $100. With that in mind, it’s pretty easy to see why it’s the best-selling HD model on Amazon right now. Comparable quadcopters can easily cost $150 or even more.

NEHEME’s popular drone comes with two removable batteries for extended flight time. Also, it’ll land itself automatically when the battery is running low. That way, you don’t have to worry about it falling out of the sky and getting damaged. That’s probably something you never even considered unless you’re familiar with drones, but it’s a great feature to have.

This NEHEME quadcopter also packs great features. Examples include a crystal-clear HD camera, a wide-angle lens, live video streaming to your smartphone, a gravity sensor, one-touch takeoff and landing, altitude hold, and support for tricks like 360-degree flips.

You should have no doubt in your mind that the NEHEME NH525 Foldable Camera Drone is a tremendous value at $100, but there’s actually a rare extra discount available right now that will save you some cash. This is a great deal on a truly outstanding quadcopter. But this sale definitely isn’t going to last long so take advantage while you still can.

NEHEME NH525 drone fast facts

Want to know more about the best camera drone under $100? Here are some key takeaways that you should definitely keep in mind:

The NEHEME NH525 Foldable Camera Drone has an HD camera with a 120-degree field of view

That makes it a fantastic option for aerial video footage and crystal-clear still images

Post your pictures and videos on social media with ease using the free companion app on your smartphone

Special altitude hold feature suspends the quadcopter in the air, making it easy to capture photos and videos without any blurring

Capture selfies in the air

The mobile app also supports Trajectory Flight, Gravity Sensor Control, and more

Includes two batteries for up to 24 minutes of flight time

Another great option under $100

Image source: Potensic/Amazon

It doesn’t matter if you’re a hobbyist who enjoys flying drones from time to time or a professional filmmaker who often needs aerial footage. In either case, RC quadcopter drones are awesome. And that’s especially true when they’re equipped with high-quality cameras. This way, you can record video or stream crystal clear video back to your smartphone while you fly.

Drones are terrific tools for filming footage from above. Also, they’re just as good even if you only want to stream the sights to your phone as you soar through the air. However, it should go without saying that professional-grade quadcopters with ultra-high-quality cameras and gimbals can be very expensive.

Those painfully high price tags used to be prohibitive for so many people who didn’t have a true professional need for a camera drone. But now, there are tons of options out there for hobbyists as well. What’s more, the popular Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone much more affordable than you might think. $84 is more than fair if you ask us!

