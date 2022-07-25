The Amazon Basics Back to School sale is ready for the school year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

It’s time to start planning for the next school year. Schools across the country will soon be back in session and it’s time you were prepared. It’s never a bad time to stock up on essentials that will get you through the toughest times and the hardest tests. With the Amazon Basics Back to School sale, you’ll save on those essentials.

Right now, there are a ton of deals you can look forward to. And you’re looking forward to them if you are excited about school. As a part of Amazon’s massive Back to School sales event, the Amazon Basics entries make up just a small section of them.

You can save on HP laptops, Chromebooks, monitors, and desktops. Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses are also discounted right now.

But we’re here to talk about Back to School essentials that will help you at home and in the classroom. Here is a rundown of some of the best Amazon Basics Back to School offerings.

Amazon Basics Back to School writing utensils

You’re obviously going to need to write with something when you’re taking notes or doing your homework. The Amazon Basics Felt Tip Marker Pens are a good pick. They come in assorted colors and are offered in a pack of 12.

With high pigment and smear-resistant ink, your writing remains on the page. You can color code your notes and make writings for a presentation. Also, the no-fray felt tips with medium width are great for detailing. This is down to just $6.17 right now.

But if those are too thick for you, the Amazon Basics Fine Point Tip Permanent Markers set is a better bet. Coming in an assorted pack with 24 markers, they create bold marks and clean lines. They are ideal for doodling, drawing, and also writing.

The ink dries quickly and is waterproof. Also, they work on almost any surface. Save 13% when you get these for only $10.14. You can also opt for a set of 24 black fine point tip permanent markers too. They are only $9.68.

But if you intend to use them for a dry erase board, let us suggest the Amazon Basics Low-Odor Chisel Tip Dry Erase White Board Markers. They are assorted colors and come in a pack of 12. The low odor DryGuard ink writes cleanly.

Even if you leave it uncapped for two days, the marker still won’t dry out. Also, the versatile chisel tip helps you write thick or thin lines. The pack is down 15% to only $7.57.

Places to write

Utilize places where you can put those markers to good use. The Amazon Basics Classic Notebook makes so much sense for your classes. This comes with 240 pages of line-ruled paper. That covers both the front and the back.

Made from acid-free paper, they will resist damage from light and air. The black, cardboard bound cover features rounded corners and the expandable inner pocket helps you store loose items. There’s also an integrated bookmark.

It measures 5″ x 8.25″. Grab a bunch of these while they’re down to only $6.79.

Amazon Basics Classic Notebook, 240 Pages, Hardcover - 5 x 8.25-Inch, Line Ruled Pages

But if you just want to scribble down notes quickly, you may be better suited with the Amazon Basics 50-Sheet Legal Note Pad. This one measures 8.5″ x 11.75″ and the pack includes 12 legal pads, all of which have 50 sheets.

With wide ruled line spacing, it can accommodate large handwriting. There’s also a perforated top edge, allowing you to easily rip out a page when you need to take it with you. The cardboard backing adds support while writing. This pack is only $13.25 now.

Amazon Basics 50-Sheet Legal Note Pad, Wide Ruled, 8.5 x 11.75 Inches, White - Pack of 12

More Amazon Basics Back to School essentials

There are a ton of other deals you get to enjoy now as well. For instance, save on the Amazon Basics Sheet Protector 200 Pack. It’s down 20% for a limited time. The Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Dry Erase Ticket Holder Pockets come in a pack of 25 and are only $17.84 today.

Save big on the Amazon Basics Micro Cut Paper Shredder. Normally, it’s $123. But today, you can get it for only $104.54.

Check out these and the rest of the deals in the Amazon Basics Back to School sale below.

