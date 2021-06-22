Prime Day deal: Save $100 on the best surround sound system we’ve ever tested

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Soundbars are great if you want a quick and easy way to upgrade your TV speakers, but you need a real surround sound system if you want a truly immersive experience. Lucky for you, Amazon is discounting the single best surround sound system we’ve ever tested, with an emphasis on bang for your buck. The Enclave CineHome II Wireless 5.1 Home Theater Surround Sound System is a phenomenal setup that outperforms some solutions that cost twice as much. It retails for a hefty $1,100, but it’s $100 off for Prime Day 2021.

This deal ends soon, so this is most likely your last chance for quite a long time to save on this jaw-dropping Enclave setup.

There are so many great deals on home entertainment gear right now at Amazon. Well, considering it’s Prime Day 2021, there are great deals on just about everything you can imagine. Some of the most popular deals right now among our readers include deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and Apple Watches, the insanely popular myQ smart garage door opener for a new all-time low of just $16.98 (plus a $40 Amazon credit with the Amazon Key promotion), the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.79, the Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

Those bargains are all tremendous, but what about people out there looking to step up their home theater game?

Enclave CineHome II 5.1 Wireless Home Theater Surround Sound System for TV - 24 Bit Dolby Audio… Price: $998.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you’re an audiophile, odds are pretty good that you’re already quite familiar with Enclave Audio. It’s the king of home theater sound systems, delivering ultra-premium sound quality at surprisingly reasonable prices. The company’s surround sound systems go up to $1,600, but you can easily spend five times that much on comparable systems from true rivals. And right now, we have even more good news: You won’t need to spend anywhere near $1,600 to score an incredible Enclave Audio system right now.

Enclave’s CineHome II Wireless 5.1 Home Theater Surround Sound System is a true 5.1 surround sound system that produced jaw-dropping audio quality that’s unlike anything you’ve heard before. It’s completely wireless so setup is a breeze, and you won’t sacrifice anything compared to going with a wired system. Enclave’s CineHome II delivers mind-blowing sound that’s full and rich, with deep bass from the included sub that will shake you out of your seat without any distortion, even when you crank up the volume.

The Enclave CineHome II system is worth every penny and then some at its regular price of $1,100. Grab one right now while it’s on sale at Amazon for Prime Day 2021, however, and you’ll only pay $998.98. This deal ends soon and it’s the first time we’ve seen the CineHome II go on sale since Cyber Week last year. In other words, if you miss out on this sale, there’s a good chance you won’t have another opportunity to save for quite some time.

Enclave CineHome II 5.1 Wireless Home Theater Surround Sound System for TV - 24 Bit Dolby Audio… Price: $998.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are some other popular deals from the TV and home theater category:

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.