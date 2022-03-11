Stunning XGIMI Horizon projector is $100 off, plus get a free $100 streaming dongle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever heard of a company called XGIMI? It’s not the most popular 4K projector company on Amazon. It doesn’t exactly have brand recognition on par with home theater industry leaders. And it won’t quite ring as many bells as Sony, for example.

In the competitive home theater projector space where XGIMI shines, brands like Epson and BenQ are still more recognizable.

Those companies make great products and they also spend plenty of cash on marketing and advertising. With that in mind, it’s no mystery why most people know them. On the other hand, XGIMI doesn’t do much advertising at all here in the US.

But if you ask anyone who has ever tried an XGIMI product, they’ll all tell you the same thing. The brand’s home theater projectors are flat-out awesome, and they often cost so much less than comparable alternatives. And late last year, the company finally released the hotly-anticipated 4K version of its best projector ever.

It’s called the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector, it’s absolutely incredible. That said, you can get an amazing deal right now at Amazon if you get the FHD XGIMI Horizon projector instead!

XGIMI’s mind-blowing Horizon projector

Image source: XGIMI

First, we need to get one thing out of the way. No one seems to know how to pronounce the company’s name. It’s certainly not a conventional name or spelling, so we can understand the confusion. In case you’re curious, XGIMI is pronounced “ex-gee-mee.”

With that all cleared up, let’s shift focus to the company’s awesome portable projectors.

The XGIMI Horizon projector was released earlier this year and people love it. Just look at the reviews on Amazon. This incredible home theater projector is lightweight and extremely portable. It also packs built-in Harman Kardon sound, 2200 ANSI lumens, Android TV 10, and more.

It also packs advanced keystone correction and can beam a 1080p picture up to 300 inches in size! All that for $1,099 is a bargain. But if you grab one today at Amazon, you’ll only pay $999 thanks to a $100 discount.

On top of that There’s also a special deal that gets you a free $100 XGIMI streaming media player with your purchase! You don’t really need it with the Horizon projector, since Android is built right in. But you can still use it with a TV. Plus, it’s free so why wouldn’t you get one?!

Scroll down a bit on the XGIMI Horizon projector page on Amazon and you’ll see the promo above. All you need to do is click the “Add both to cart” button and you’re good to go.

XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD Projector List Price: $1,099.00 Price: $999.00 You Save: $100.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You can see from the reviews how much people adore that model. Now, the hotly anticipated upgrade is finally available at Amazon.

Hottest new 4K projector on Amazon

As the name suggests, the “XGIMI Horizon Pro” is the “pro” version of XGIMI’s Horizon projector. The specs are actually almost identical, which is a good thing considering how impressive the Horizon is.

Image source: XGIMI

The big difference other than the color of the housing is the addition of 4K support. While the Horizon projector supports 4K input, the picture it beams maxes out at 1080p. With the new Horizon Pro, you can project true 4K (3840 × 2160) resolution video onto your wall or projector screen.

This model’s picture quality is truly outstanding. 8.3 million pixels combine to create a crystal clear image that can expand to up to 300 inches diagonally. Impressive 2200-lumen brightness is stunning in the dark and still surprisingly with the lights on.

You can connect any video source you want to the Horizon Pro, or the built-in Android TV 10 platform has its own apps you can use to stream. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and everything else you can think of are all supported.

Then, two Harman Kardon 8W 45mm speakers add impressive audio to the mix. But you can also connect external speakers if you want.

On top of all that, the Horizon Pro’s keystone correction is so cool! Whether you’re using your wall or a projector screen, you’ll always have a perfectly flat picture. Check out this GIF from our review to see it in action:

How amazing is that?! Definitely check out our XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector review to learn more about this awesome projector.

We’ve been impressed from start to finish while testing the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector on Amazon. It’ll definitely impress you too. But if you want to spend much less and get a free $100 XGIMI streaming media player, pick up the XGIMI Horizon projector instead!

Of note, the free $100 XGIMI streaming dongle deal is available with the Horizon Pro, too.

XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD Projector List Price: $1,099.00 Price: $999.00 You Save: $100.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Portable Home Theater Projector Price: $1,699.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!