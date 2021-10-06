Spoil your pet with this one-day sale on Stella & Chewy’s pet food

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Your good boy or girl deserves all the love. While buying them a new toy is really nice, they are likely to shred it or only play with it occasionally and then completely ignoring it. Giving dogs all the pets they deserve is one of showing affection. If you have a cat, that may not be their thing. Regardless of what kind of feline or canine you have, you need to feed them properly. Giving them the best treats and food is a priority. Amazon helps you save a lot of money on your dog and cat food. Purina ONE cat food is discounted right now for a limited time. But if you’re looking for additions to dry food, Amazon is hosting a huge, one-day sale, on Stella & Chewy’s pet food that you have to check out.

If you know Stella & Chewy’s pet food, then you know that your pet is sure to love it. These are mostly toppers for your pet’s regular food, making it more delicious. Your pet will have a hard time not scarfing down their delicious meals. You can save up to 37% off various treats today. These prices will be gone at the end of the day, so you better hurry up.

Up to 37% off Stella & Chewy's pet food Price: $7.65 - $59.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Stella & Chewy’s pet food comes in different flavors

Want to vary up your pet’s food? Then you can different flavors of the Stella & Chewy’s Meal Mixers. These are food toppers that you can sprinkle on top of your pet’s food. They are freeze-dried, so they are built to last a while. You can choose different varieties such as chicken, beef, duck, lamb, pork, salmon and cod, and turkey.

You’ll also be able to decide which size of bag you want. If you know your dog likes this, you can opt for the 1.12-pound bag. If you want to test it out, there is a 3.5-ounce bag. The ingredients are all-natural and minimally processed. This improves your pet’s appetite. You can save up to 22% on some of these items.

Stella & Chewy's Freeze-Dried Raw Chewy's Chicken Meal Mixers Dog Food Topper, 18 oz. Bag (FDCM… List Price: $38.99 Price: $31.98 ($28.43 / lb) You Save: $7.01 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Stella & Chewy's Freeze-Dried Raw Duck Duck Goose Meal Mixers Dog Food Topper, 18 oz. Bag List Price: $40.99 Price: $31.98 ($28.43 / lb) You Save: $9.01 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Stella & Chewy's Freeze-Dried Raw Savory Salmon & Cod Meal Mixers Dog Food Topper, 3.5 oz. Bag Price: $9.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Treat your dog

Give them dog treats to stave off cravings. Stella & Chewy’s Freeze-Dried Raw Single Ingredient Treats come in various flavors. Your furry friend will love beef hearts, beef liver, chicken hearts, lamb hearts, and lamb liver. Get 20% off any of these and get them for as low as $7.98 for a 3-ounce bag.

You can also opt for Stella & Chewy’s Freeze-Dried Raw Wild Weenies Dog Treats. They come in beef, chicken, and game bird, to name a few. There is also Stella & Chewy’s Wild Red Jerky you can choose. The flavors for this are either beef and lamb or chicken and duck. These are down to only $9.58 for a six-ounce bag.

Stella & Chewy's Wild Red Dog Jerky Treats Nuggets Chicken & Duck Recipe, 6 oz. Bag List Price: $11.99 Price: $9.58 You Save: $2.41 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Stella & Chewy's Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Treats, 3 oz bag List Price: $9.99 Price: $7.98 You Save: $2.01 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More to the sale

There is so much more to this sale. There is Stella & Chewy’s Freeze-Dried Raw Meal Mixer Lil’ SuperBlends Dog Food Topper offered in a variety of foods. That is down to just $8.78. There’s also Stella & Chewy’s Crav’n Bac’n Dog Treats, which cost only $7.88. Take a look at all that is offered for your pet and save big.

Stella & Chewy's Freeze-Dried Raw Marie's Magical Dinner Dust Cage-Free Chicken Recipe Dog Food… List Price: $19.99 Price: $12.87 You Save: $7.12 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Stella & Chewy's Freeze-Dried Raw Duck Duck Goose Dinner Morsels Cat Food, 18 oz. Bag List Price: $40.99 Price: $31.98 You Save: $9.01 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Stella & Chewy's Freeze-Dried Raw Carnivore Crunch Cage-Free Turkey Recipe Dog Treats, 3.25 oz.… List Price: $9.99 Price: $7.98 You Save: $2.01 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Stella & Chewy's Crav'n Bac'n Bites Bacon & Duck Recipe Dog Treats, 8.25 oz. Bag List Price: $9.99 Price: $7.98 You Save: $2.01 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.