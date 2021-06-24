Anker’s soundbar with built-in Fire TV streaming and Alexa has never been cheaper at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

People love soundbars for so many different reasons, not the least of which is affordability. A decent surround sound speaker system will easily set you back $500 or even more, but a really good soundbar can be had for less than half that price. For example, best-in-class Bose soundbars start at just $249 for room-filling premium sound. Or, if you want to spend as little as possible, you can get a great entry-level model like the TCL Alto 3 soundbar for just $39 while it’s discounted in Amazon’s post-Prime Day sale. How crazy is that?!

Anyone out there who is looking to spice things up a bit with some awesome added features should know that you still don’t want to spend the $400 or $500 that a surround sound system would cost. That’s because we’ve got a fantastic deal for you to check out today. Anker’s Nebula Soundbar offers a big audio upgrade compared to the speakers that are built into most TVs, and it also has Fire TV software and Alexa support. Head over to Amazon right now and you can score one at a new all-time low price thanks to a surprisingly deep discount.

If you want the best possible streaming experience and premium sound quality without spending thousands of dollars on an ultra-high-end TV, you’re going to need two things that don’t come in the box with your television. First, you’ll need a streaming media player that supports all the apps and games you might want. The sad truth is that no proprietary smart TV platforms will ever support as many apps as streaming media platforms from the likes of Roku, Apple, and Amazon. Then, of course, you need a soundbar. The only televisions with decent speakers are priced way out of most people’s budgets. They’re definitely out of my budget too, but why spend that kind of cash anyway when you can get even better sound for a few hundred dollars with a soundbar?

Thankfully, there’s now a great way to kill both of those birds with one stone — plus you’ll get voice control functionality with the included Alexa voice remote just like you would with an Echo Dot. Now you’re killing three birds with one stone! It’s an awesome device called the Nebula Soundbar made by Anker, and you’re going to love it.

This popular Fire TV Edition soundbar features two main drivers as well as two subwoofers for a total of 100W of crisp, clear sound. It has deep bass that’s still clear at higher volumes, so it’s the perfect companion for movie night. There’s also a Fire TV Stick 4K built right in, so you don’t need a separate streaming media player to watch all your favorite content. On top of all that, it supports Alexa voice control.

All those features typically come in a sleek package that sells for $230, but a limited-time Amazon sale slashes that price to just $143.99. That’s a new all-time low for this model, so don’t miss out!

Here are some key details to keep in mind:

Anker’s Nebula soundbar is a Fire TV Edition device, which means it has all the same features you would find in a dedicated Fire TV streaming media player

You also get 2.1 channel sound to give your TV a big audio upgrade

2 main speakers and 2 subwoofers combine to create 100W of room-filling sound

Offers outstanding picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+

Access all the same great apps and content you would get on a Fire TV Stick 4K from Amazon, or on a Fire TV Edition smart TV

The included voice remote with Alexa allows you to control your TV functions with simple voice commands

Included in the box with the soundbar: Power Cord, Remote Control, AAA Batteries, HDMI Cable, RCA to 3.5mm Cable, Digital Optical Cable, Screws, Wall Mount Brackets, Quick Start Guide

Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition, 4K HDR Support, 2.1 Channel, Built-In Subwoofers, Voice Re… List Price: $229.99 Price: $143.99 You Save: $86.00 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: AKSOUND2

