Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones are down to $348, Amazon’s lowest price

Over the course of more than a decade of testing products and writing product reviews, I have tried hundreds of different headphones. From cheap wired earbuds to the best wireless over-ear headphones in the world, I’ve tried them all. With that in mind, it’s fairly easy to understand why it would be pretty difficult to wow me at this point. And yet the only thing that came to mind the first time I tried Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones was a single word: Wow.

In my expert opinion, Sony’s latest wireless ANC headphones are the best noise cancelling headphones that have ever been made at this point. But they do have one huge flaw, which is the fact that they cost so much money. Thanks to a Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones deal right now on Amazon, however, you can pick up a pair for $348. That’s a $52 discount, and it’s Amazon’s lowest price ever.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

If you’re in search of the very best of the best when it comes to wireless noise cancelling headphones, Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones certainly fit the bill. And it goes without saying that I’m not the only person who thinks so.

Reviewers around the world were blown away when Sony released its next-generation flagship ANC headphones. You can read our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review to learn all about what makes them so special.

To really oversimplify what makes these headphones the best, it all boils down to two simple things: they have the best overall sound quality and the best noise cancelling technology on the market. Period.

Available on Amazon

The previous-generation Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones were already contenders for the crown, and they’re on sale for $278 today, down from $350. But they had stiff competition from the likes of AirPods Max and Bose 700 headphones.

That’s why Sony went to work and made sure that Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones were a big upgrade.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones feature all-new custom 30mm carbon fiber drivers that deliver deeper bass response and better overall clarity. There’s also a new dedicated V1 chip and enhanced microphones for improved active noise cancelling as well as better sound quality on calls.

Also of note, battery life is still a huge plus despite all the enhancements. Even with ANC enabled, you’ll still get 30 house of listening time. They’re worth every penny at full retail, so Amazon’s Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones deal just sweetens the pot. Definitely grab a pair while they’re on sale for $348.

Available on Amazon

As I mentioned earlier, other Sony headphones are also on sale today.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are down to $278, and they’re as close to the WH-1000XM5 model as you can get in this price range. I used a pair for years and had no interest in upgrading until I tried the next-gen model.

Several Sony wireless earbuds models are also discounted today. You can shop Amazon’s Sony headphones sale right here to see all the deals.