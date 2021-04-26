If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Best-selling AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are among the two most popular options for headphones among our readers. That definitely won’t come as much of a surprise though, because they’re among the most popular headphones in the world right now. Another contributing factor is that they’re both currently discounted to the lowest prices of 2021 at Amazon. If you want over-ear headphones, however, Apple’s only option is the new AirPods Max and they’re far too expensive for many shoppers out there.

Whether you’re an audiophile or just a regular user looking for another option for over-ear ANC headphones that don’t cost $550, Amazon has an incredible sale going right now that you need to know about. Long story short, Prime Day 2021 basically just started early for Sony headphones, with prices starting at just $128 for the Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that normally sell for $200!

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock on Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

It should go without saying that Sony is king when it comes to mind-blowing wireless noise cancelling headphones. We really don’t see that changing anytime soon. Most reviewers seem to agree that other companies have come close, but Sony is still widely believed to offer the most impressive mix of sound quality and noise cancellation technology.

And today, Amazon is running a fantastic deal on Sony ANC headphones that you definitely need to check out.

The sale kicks off with $200 Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that are Sony’s entry-level option. It might seem weird to think of $200 headphones as “entry-level,” but they actually provide incredible value compared to Sony’s more expensive models. Anyone who has tried them would likely agree that they’re a bargain at $200, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much right now. Head over to Amazon and you can pick up a pair for just $128!

You’ll also find all-time low prices on Sony’s higher-end headphones right now. The $250 Sony WHXB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones pack a number of upgrades compared to the WHCH710N. Examples include touch controls and voice assistant support, and they’re on sale today for $198.

And of course, when most people think of Sony ANC headphones, they think of the Sony WH1000XM4 model that’s basically the best pair of noise cancelling headphones on the planet. They retail for $350 but if you head over to Amazon right now, you can score a pair for $278. That matches Amazon’s lowest price ever from Black Friday last year!

There’s no telling how long these deals will stick around, so take advantage now before it’s too late.

Sony WHCH710N headphones – $98 (reg. $200)

Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation

Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging

Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$128.00 Price:$98.00 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WHXB900N headphones – $198 (reg. $250)

Feel the power of extra bass

Next-level digital noise cancelling technology

Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling thanks to the integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity

Get up to 30 hours of battery life

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$248.00 Price:$198.00 You Save:$70.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WH1000XM4 headphones – $278 (reg. $350)

Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology

Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback)

Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.