Sony headphones deals start at $38 today, or save $72 on WH-1000XM4

By
Published Aug 25th, 2023 11:34AM EDT
Sony WH-1000XM4 active noise cancelling headphones on a table
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

Our guide on the best Sony headphones and earbuds of 2023 makes it crystal clear that Sony is a leader in the headphones market. Along with Bose, Apple, and a few other brands, Sony makes the best premium headphones money can buy. But they’re also often quite expensive, which is why Sony headphones sales are so popular when they come around.

Today, Amazon is hosting a huge sale on all of Sony’s most popular headphones and earbuds. Prices start at just $38 for Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones, and premium noise cancelling models like Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones and Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are down to the lowest prices of the year.

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones review, and you’ll see that these are undoubtedly among the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy right now. From sound quality, features, and battery life to noise cancellation technology, they’re the best in the biz.

With a retail price of $350, however, they’re also extremely expensive. That’s almost as much as Apple charges for its AirPods Max.

As we mentioned, Amazon is currently running a big sale that drops this class-leading model to only $278. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen since Prime Day back in July.

Sony WH-1000XM4 CaseImage source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Additionally, Amazon’s current sale includes a couple of less expensive models if you’re looking to spend less than that, but still want active noise cancelling tech.

First, we have the Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS wireless noise cancelling headphones. This model isn’t quite as impressive as the WH-1000XM4 or XM5 flagship headphones, but it comes close and costs much less. The retail price of $250 is down to just $148 during this big headphones sale.

Or, if you’re hoping to spend even less than that, Sony WH-CH720N noise canceling headphones are on sale for $128 instead of $150. Honestly though, I would suggest spending the extra $20 for the WH-XB910N headphones, especially if you want deep bass.

While Sony’s high-end headphones have the deepest discounts percentage-wise, there are also much more affordable models on sale.

Prices start at only $38 for popular Sony on-ear headphones. You’ll also find mid-range true wireless earbuds on sale for as little as $98, and noise cancelling Bluetooth earbuds starting at $128.

Check out all of the deals on Amazon’s site. Just be aware that there’s no official end date for this sale, so there are two different possibilities.

First, it might end sometime this weekend. Otherwise, the sale will undoubtedly wind down before the end of the month. In either case, you have at least a few days to take advantage before the sale is over.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

