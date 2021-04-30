If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Aside from all the other great deals that Amazon is running right now on smart home gadgets, there’s one sale in particular that our readers have been swarming to buy. It offers a terrific discount on what might very well be the single most popular type of smart home device out there. Sure we love smart locks and brilliant smart home gadgets like the MyQ that lets you control your garage door from your smartphone or even your voice, but there’s something else that’s a far simpler addition to any smart home.

It goes without saying that we’re talking about smart plugs, and Amazon is running a fantastic limited-time sale on Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs, which happen to be among the best-selling smart plugs on Amazon’s entire site!

These white-hot smart plugs aren’t just best-sellers on Amazon. They also happen to be beloved, as you’ll see if you scroll through the Amazon reviews and ratings on the product page. 19,000 Amazon shoppers love these plugs so much that they awarded the product 5 stars, and that’s no easy feat. Of course, what’s not to love when you can pick up a 4-pack at full retail price for just $26.99?!

Smart Plug Gosund Smart WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa and Google Home, 2.4G WiFi Only, No Hub Re… List Price:$26.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$8.10 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: EXSH75VZ

That’s already under $7 per plug, which is a bargain for plugs as popular and reliable as Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. But if grab a 4-pack today before Amazon’s discount disappears, you’ll only pay $4.72 per plug. Just clip the 15% coupon on the product page and use the promo code EXSH75VZ at checkout, and you’ll slash the price all the way down to $18.89 for a 4-pack of plugs.

Whether you’re just beginning to dip your toes in the smart home market or you’re a tech-savvy veteran who has been in it for years, there are a few different types of connected gadgets you definitely need in your arsenal. Smart locks are somewhere near the top of the list, of course, and you obviously have some wireless home security cameras spread around your home. If you don’t, you really should take advantage of Amazon’s sale on the hot new Wyze Cam v3. It’s so crazy that this top-rated camera with free cloud storage and a crazy new color night vision feature is on sale for just $29.98!

But smart plugs are still at the top of the list for pretty much everyone, so don’t miss this great deal. The extra promo code that slashes the price all the way down to $4.72 for a 4-pack is scheduled to expire at the end of the day on Friday, so you’re almost out of time!

Smart Plug Gosund Smart WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa and Google Home, 2.4G WiFi Only, No Hub Re… List Price:$26.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$8.10 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: EXSH75VZ

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.