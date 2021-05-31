Last chance: Amazon price mistake cuts smart plugs with 52K 5-star reviews to $3.75

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re reading this right now and you might be looking to spice up your smart home game, listen up: there’s an incredible opportunity on Amazon right now that you need to take advantage of immediately. What’s with the urgency, you ask? Well, this particular deal happens to be a big mistake on the Amazon seller’s part — they accidentally made the price on the listing much lower than they meant to. This mistake is has gone unfixed for nearly a week now, and the sale is scheduled to end today. That means it’s now or never.

We first told our readers about this deal last week and thousands upon thousands of people swarmed Amazon to get in on the action. The Amazon price error still hasn’t been corrected, so we’re giving everyone one last chance to score this incredible deal on best-selling Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs with more than 52,000 5-star ratings!

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: H7RT953B

You can find tons of great deals right now on smart home gadgets if you head over to Amazon’s sale pages. And now, that includes a terrific discount on what might very well be the single most popular type of smart home device out there. Sure we love smart locks and other brilliant smart home gadgets like Roomba robot vacuums and mops, which happen to be on sale right now on Amazon at blowout prices for Memorial Day! But there’s something else that’s a far simpler addition to any smart home.

We’re obviously talking about smart plugs, and Amazon is running a fantastic limited-time sale on Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs, which happen to be among the best-selling smart plugs on Amazon’s entire site at the moment!

Gosund’s super-popular smart plugs aren’t just best-sellers on Amazon. They’re also beloved, as you’ll clearly see if you scroll through the Amazon reviews and ratings on the product page. More than 52,000 Amazon shoppers love these plugs so much that they awarded the product 5 stars in their reviews, and that’s no easy feat. Of course, what’s not to love when you can pick up a 4-pack at full retail price for just $27.99?!

At full retail, you can already get them for under $7 per plug, which is a bargain for plugs as popular and reliable as Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. But if you grab a 4-pack right now before Amazon’s discount disappears, you’ll only pay $3.75 per plug. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for any smart plugs, let alone best-sellers like these!

All you need to do is use the promo code H7RT953B at checkout, and you’ll slash the price all the way down to $14.99 for a 4-pack of plugs!

If that price is so low that it seems like a mistake… it’s because it IS a mistake. The seller accidentally added an extra 11% discount on the product page instead of only offering the coupon discount, as it said it was going to in an email to BGR Deals. There’s a very good chance this error will be fixed very soon now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag, so hurry up or you’ll miss out!

Whether you’re just beginning to dip your toes in the smart home market or you’re a tech-savvy veteran who has been in it for years, there are a few different connected gadgets you definitely need in your arsenal. Smart locks are somewhere near the top of the list, of course, and you obviously have some wireless home security cameras spread around your home. If you don’t, you really should take advantage of Amazon’s sale on the hot new Wyze Cam v3. It’s so crazy that this top-rated camera with free cloud storage and a crazy new full-color night vision feature only costs $33.

Smart plugs are still at the top of the list for pretty much everyone though, so don’t miss this great deal. Remember, the extra 11% discount is an error on the seller’s part, so you’re going to miss it if you don’t rush over to Amazon now. Today is your last day to get in on the action.

