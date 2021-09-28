Skip Dyson and save big with a $140 Eufy stick vacuum by Anker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping a clean floor is a satisfying feeling. Most people walk around their homes without shoes on. So when you’re walking across the floor and you feel a piece of food, dust, or dirt stick to your either bare foot or sock, you often times will get the broom out and sweep it up. But if you’re finding that is the case walking all over your home, a vacuum is a must. When it comes to vacuums, Dyson is the standard-bearer on many accounts. They are however pricey. At Amazon, you’ll sometimes be able to get some savings. Right now, you can save $145 if you buy a renewed Dyson V8 Animal+. But it is still over $350. Rather than spending that kind of cash, Amazon can get you a Eufy cordless stick vacuum by Anker for under $160.

If you’re interested in a stick design, a Eufy cordless stick vacuum is a smart choice. This kind of vacuum starts at a much lower price point and, thanks to a big sale today, it is even cheaper. You can $90 and $60 off a HomeVac S11 Go Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner and a HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, respectively. But these prices won’t last, so you better hurry.

See what a Eufy cordless stick vacuum can do

The Eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Go Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is so easy to use. The lightweight design allows you to maneuver it around corners. There are multiple modes that you can use to extend the versatility. Mid mode is great for everyday messes. It can run for up to 25 minutes in that mode. Low mode helps you cover the entire house as that runs for 40 minutes. There is also power max mode that gives you eight minutes of fierce and focused cleaning and suction.

You’ll also love the attachments that you will get. They will help you get into smaller and more narrow spaces more easily. The power max mode uses 120AW of suction power. You can get all of your home done for cleaning purposes. This is typically $250 and it’s worth it. But today, it’s only $159.99.

Get a more lightweight version

For a newer version of this vacuum, check out the Eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. This only weighs 3.5 pounds, making it lightweight and nimble to maneuver. You just need to tap the ON button to activate the vacuum, so you don’t have to hold down a trigger. There is a 2-in-1 crevice tool that is attached for more intimate cleaning. This gives you access to unreachable areas.

It has an impressive 75AW of suction to handle everyday buildup. A fully charged vacuum can run for 35 minutes continuously. You’ll love the Hyper-Flex head that can bend around corners. There are LED lights on it that will illuminate the messes, so you see them coming. Normally, this is $200. But right now, it’s only $139.99.

