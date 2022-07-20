Set up your dorm room from the Hamilton Beach appliance sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

It may be the middle of July, but there are plenty of people who are already getting ready to go back to school. For college students, it’s nearly time to start packing up again. If you’re outfitting a new dorm room or college apartment, you’re probably going to not want to spend a ton of money. You’re a college kid after all. Luckily, the Hamilton Beach sale on small appliances is here to help.

There are a ton of options that are going to be great for your college room. There is so much that you can bring with you to school. It makes a lot of sense to stash some before you get to school. That way, you don’t need to run out when you get there.

What else makes sense is to take advantage of the deals and sales as they are going on. On Amazon, the Hamilton Beach sale on small appliances won’t last forever. So you better hurry up and snag these deals while you still can. Here’s what you can get.

A Hamilton Beach sale on food processors

Take a lot of the prep work out of cooking (on those nights you actually cook in college) with a Hamilton Beach ChefPrep 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper. This features a large, 10-cup capacity, meaning you can cook for yourself and your roommates.

You can fit an entire block of cheese in the chute, meaning you’ll have shredded cheese quickly. There are six versatile functions to go along with three attachments. These allow you to chop, puree, slice, shred finely or coarsely, and crinkle cut. It also features two different speeds, so you can go quickly or slowly.

It won’t take you a long time to clean up after either. It’s practically all dishwasher-safe, minus the machine itself. Save 30% right now by snagging this for just $51.09.

But if you want to be able to make foods like zoodles, check out the Hamilton Beach Food Processor, Vegetable Chopper & Veggie Spiralizer. This comes with four attachments, so you’ll be able to spiralize with it. The 2.5″ feed chute can fit a whole zucchini for your efforts.

It gets through tough ingredients, thanks to its 450-watt motor. The bowl has a pour spout, making serving simple. It’s a breeze to clean as well.

This is only $59.99 right now, down $20.

More appliances for the kitchen

The Hamilton Beach sale also helps you make bread with the Hamilton Beach Bread Maker Machine. It takes your ingredients, uses the cycle that you selected, and makes your bread. You get to control how healthy and nutritional your bread is.

There are 12 cycles, so you can make dough, bake a cake, and do so much more with this. Sweet loaves are even a possibility. You’ll prepare a variety of yeast doughs, meaning you can make pizza rolls, dinner rolls, pizza crusts, cinnamon buns, and more.

Choose the lightness of the crust as well. Also, you can make 1.5-pound or 2-pound doughs.

Save 30% by getting this for just $69.99 today.

Another way to cook for a long time is to get the Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker. Not only can you slow cook a roast in this, but you can also transport it to a potluck dinner over at your friend’s house. The lid latch strap makes sure your device stays closed until you want to eat from it.

It is programmable and lets you choose the combination of time and temperature. It fits a 7-pound chicken or 5-pound roast. The crock and lid are dishwasher-safe. There is also a keep warm setting that allows you to set this and then go about the rest of your day.

This is an ideal cooking device for those who want to start a meal in the morning and leave it all day to be ready for dinner. Go to class and then come home to delicious food. It’s only $50.99 right now.

More in the Hamilton Beach sale

The Hamilton Beach Iron 2-in-1 Handheld Iron & Garment Steamer will have you looking good for your next formal or internship interview. This iron and garment steamer removes wrinkles and the non-stick soleplate smoothly glides across all fabrics.

Turn it into a steamer with the flick of a switch. The wide nozzle directs a continuous stream at hanging clothes. This is powered by 1200 watts.

It is made to fit into small storage spaces, so you can travel with it. It’s also lightweight, so anybody can use this. It’s great for all kinds of garments. Save 24% by getting this for only $16.40.

You can also grab the Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier to keep your room at its best. It captures 99% of pet dander, pollen, and particles as small as 3 microns. With the HEPA-grade filter that easily vacuums clean, it’s easy to use.

It also is compact, making it great to keep in your smaller rooms. You can position it horizontally or vertically as well. It’s extra quiet for when you’re trying to study.

There are three versatile speed settings, meaning you can get the amount of cleaning for the particular time you use it. It’s only $38.49 today.

