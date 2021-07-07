Save $30 on a sleek new air fryer you can control with your phone or even Alexa

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some product categories out there that are so popular, new offerings pop up practically every week. And because these categories are so hot, companies always want BGR Deals to test their latest offerings. Robot vacuums are one example, and we get new models to test all the time. Another good example is air fryers, which are by far the hottest kitchen gadgets out there these days.

It’s great to be able to test all these products so we can tell our readers about the very best ones. On the flip side of the coin, however, it can definitely be exhausting sometimes. Testing so many similar products means they can all blend together at times. But then, when we do get something new and unique to test, it makes the product even more special. Such is the case with the Kyvol Epichef AF600 Smart Air Fryer. Kyvol just released this nifty new model and it’s now available on Amazon. It’s also discounted for the first time ever, so this smart air fryer is the same price as a “dumb” model.

Today's Top Deal

AirPods are down to Amazon's lowest price of 2021, but they're about to sell out! List Price: $159.00 Price: $119.00 You Save: $40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The brand new Kyvol Epichef AF600 Smart Air Fryer is an awesome air fryer we’ve been testing for a couple of weeks. And you’ll be happy to know that this sleek new model offers much more than just gimmicky smart features.

Kyvol is a well-known air fryer brand that has a best-selling model to its credit. And now, the company has added smart features to everything else that made its earlier model so popular. You can control the Epichef AF600 with your smartphone. There are also more than 100 recipes in the free Kyvol app, and one-touch programs make it easy to cook nearly anything. You can use the touch control panel on the front to start cooking or the smartphone app. Scheduled cooks are supported as well, plus you can receive notifications when the air fryer is done. How cool is that?!

You can even control this air fryer with voice commands. That’s right, it supports Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the Kyvol Epichef AF600 Smart Air Fryer is the price. It has a terrific, sleek design and ample 6-quart capacity. It also has a nonstick nano-ceramic coated basket that is dishwasher safe. You get all that plus Kyvol’s terrific smart features… and yet the retail price is just $130. That’s what you would pay for a comparable model without any great smart features!

If you grab one right now, however, you won’t even pay $130. That’s because an Amazon coupon slashes the price to just $99.99 for a limited time! You definitely don’t want to miss out on this deal.

Kyvol Smart WiFi Air Fryer, 11 Presets+ One-Touch Recipe Function, See-Through Ceramic Coated B… List Price: $129.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $30.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key takeaways to keep in mind:

Forget deep frying, the new Kyvol Smart WiFi Air Fryer is the calorie killer you’ve been waiting for

Cook up deliciously crispy food with 85% less oil and fat

A healthy way to indulge your cravings without all the guilt

The special nonstick basket has a nano-ceramic coating with no Teflon, PFOA, or BPA

Faster cooking times mean less waiting and more tasting

Carbon fiber heating element and 360-degree airflow technology heats your food 30% quicker with a perfect crisp

Transparent viewing window on the front lets you see when your food is done without having to open the air fryer

Touch control panel is sleek and sophisticated

Free Kyvol companion app has plenty of great recipes to choose from

You can even control your air fryer with the smartphone app or voice commands

Monitor your cooking process from anywhere

Kyvol Smart WiFi Air Fryer, 11 Presets+ One-Touch Recipe Function, See-Through Ceramic Coated B… List Price: $129.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $30.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

See more of the best deals online in our Deals channel!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.