Body cams have been issued to police officers in many regions because the recorded footage often provides an indisputable recounting of events. That said, police aren’t the only people who can benefit from having a video record of events — people working in a variety of different jobs might find body cameras useful.

A body camera like the CammPro Full HD Body Camera can be just as crucial for people in countless other professions as it is for law enforcement. Now, you can get a body cam from one of the most popular brands on Amazon at a new lower price.

A body cam can be a crucial tool for so many people across so many professions. The problem is that there are so many options about there that most people don’t even know where to start when looking for a body camera. Don’t worry though, because that’s what we’re here for.

The CammPro Full HD Body Camera is a best-seller on Amazon because it’s reliable, it records high-quality video, and it has tons of storage space as well as solid battery life. It also happens to be available right now at a new lower price that’s $10 under the old MSRP. If you think you might benefit from wearing a body cam at your job or for any other reason, definitely check it out.

1296P HD Police Body Camera,32G Memory,CammPro Premium Portable Body Camera,Waterproof Body-Wor… List Price:$129.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$10.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from CammPro’s product page on Amazon:

32GB memory: 32GB built-in storage allows for hours of footage without worrying about running out of space

1296P HD, night vision: 1296P HD Recording, This body camera equipped with High-Intensity infrared LEDs, also capture clear footage up to 50 feet away in pitch-black darkness

Long battery life: a powerful 3500mAh battery lets you record footage for up to 10 hours in a row, enough to get through multiple shifts without needing to worry about battery life. 2 inch LCD monitor allows you to instantly watch back previous recordings

Password or password-free setting to suit different requirements

Simple operation: the camera can be connected to any computer to read the disk automatically

Built for work environments camera is extremely rugged and durable capable of withstanding the harshest weather and working conditions

As the ultimate security gadget, This Full HD body-worn camera offers great security throughout your upcoming shifts as a security guard, police officer, or bouncer

