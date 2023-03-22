Click to Skip Ad
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deals start at $140 today

Maren Estrada
Published Mar 22nd, 2023 11:02AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet is one of the best all-around tablets that Samsung makes. And on Wednesday, for one day only, the Galaxy Tab A8 is on sale with discounts of up to 39% off.

That means you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 32GB of storage for just $139.99, down from $230. That’s a $90 discount, and it matches the lowest price ever for this model. Or, if you need more storage, there are two more great deals to choose from. The 64GB version is $100 off at $179.99, and the 128GB model can be had for $199.99, which is a $130 discount.

If you check out BGR’s big guide on the best Apple deals available right now, you’ll see some impressive iPad deals. For example, the 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB is on sale for $399, matching the lowest price ever. Or, you can upgrade to the newer 10.9-inch iPad with 64GB for the same price.

Those deals are both terrific. But even on sale at the best prices we’ve seen, Apple’s iPad tablets are still quite expensive. If you’re looking for a great alternative to an iPad that offers an excellent user experience at a fraction of the price, today is definitely your lucky day.

The Galaxy Tab A8 features a nice big 10.5-inch display that's right on par with Apple's 9th-generation and 10th-generation iPads. And since the Galaxy Tab A8 obviously features a display made by Samsung Display, the screen is absolutely stunning.

The Galaxy Tab A8 features a nice big 10.5-inch display that’s right on par with Apple’s 9th-generation and 10th-generation iPads. And since the Galaxy Tab A8 obviously features a display made by Samsung Display, the screen is absolutely stunning.

Other key features include excellent battery life, a fast-charging USB-C port, an octa-core processor, all the awesome Samsung apps you might want, and of course everything else that comes along with the Android ecosystem.

If you want a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with more storage, you’ll save even more money.

The 64GB model normally sells for $280, but it’s down to $179.99 during Amazon’s one-day sale. That’s a solid $100 discount. Or, you can opt for the 128GB tablet and save $130 off the $330 retail price.

Maren Estrada
