Roomba robot vacuums are up to $400 off for Presidents’ Day

By
Published Feb 16th, 2024 7:43AM EST
If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

With a retail price of $269, the Roomba 692 robot vacuum is one of iRobot’s most popular models. It offers powerful suction and neat features like Alexa support, all for less than $300. That’s a terrific value for a Roomba, but most people wait for the Roomba 692 to go on sale before they buy one.

Good news: iRobot’s Roomba 692 has a big $100 discount right now that drops it to $168.99, matching the lowest price ever. There are also several more Roomba models on sale this week, offering discounts of up to $400 off.

We told you about a great sale a couple of months ago on one of our favorite robot vacuum models. A Roborock S8 deal slashed this powerful high-end model to one of the best prices we’ve seen.

You can still save on Roborock’s awesome robot vacuum and mop combo if you clip the coupon on Amazon’s site. But now, there are several new deals you can also check out on iRobot’s popular Roomba lineup.

The star of the show right now is probably the Roomba 692 robot vacuum, which is on sale for $168.99. It’s a very popular Roomba model that checks all of the essential boxes. It doesn’t have many fancy features or bells and whistles, but it has strong suction and it’ll get the job done.

If you’re looking for a more premium model, you’re in luck. All of iRobot’s hottest high-end robot vacuums are on sale this week.

Starting with our favorite, the Roomba s9+ is on sale with a $400 discount this week. If you read our Roomba s9+ review, you know that this is one of the most powerful robot vacuums ever made. If you have a pet that sheds, this is the ultimate model.

If you’re willing to sacrifice some suction in exchange for AI smarts, the Roomba j7+ is on sale for $596. That’s a solid discount, and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen since the holidays.

Check out our Roomba j7+ review for more info.

Or, if you want iRobot’s latest and greatest, the Roomba j7+ Combo has a $261 discount. This is iRobot’s first robot vacuum with integrated autonomous mopping.

Last but certainly not least, the Roomba j7 robot vacuum is down to $297.99. That’s a $302 discount from this model’s $600 retail price.

iRobot’s j7 isn’t quite as powerful as the s9+, but it’s a great Roomba with AI-powered obstacle avoidance. It also costs much less than the current lineup of flagship models.

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

