Roomba robot vacuum deals start at $169 right now

Despite how long it has been on the scene, iRobot’s Roomba brand is still among the best of the best in the robot vacuum market. Read our Roomba Combo j9+ review, Roomba s9+ review, or Roomba j7+ review, and you’ll see what makes Roomba models so special. iRobot’s autonomous vacuums are all pretty expensive though, which is why the current Roomba robot vacuum deals are so great.

This week, prices start at just $169.99 for the popular Roomba 692 with powerful suction and Alexa support. That’s within $10 of the all-time low. Or, if you want a premium Roomba robot vacuum, you can save 15% on the Roomba Combo i5+ or save $400 on the Roomba Combo j9+, which is the ultimate flagship Roomba model. There are other models on sale too, and I’ll cover them all in this guide.

Budget robot vacuum brands have been getting better and better lately. What’s more, they often go on sale with massive discounts. For example, the well-rated OKP Life K2 robot vacuum retails for $400. Right now, however, it’s on sale for just $89.98, thanks to a huge discount.

That’s a fantastic deal, but many people out there would rather stick with what they know. And there’s no brand with as much notoriety as iRobot’s Roomba lineup of robot vacuums.

Roombas are often priced out of reach for many people, but Amazon’s current sale brings an opportunity to save on some of the most popular Roomba models out there.

Prices start at just $169.99 for the Roomba 692 robot vacuum cleaner. This model isn’t the most feature-packed Roomba out there, but it’s much more powerful than entry-level models from lesser brands. It also works with Alexa, so you can start cleaning jobs with your voice.

If you’re looking for a big step up from the 692, there are a few good options for you right now.

First, the Roomba Combo j7+ with AI and integrated mopping is 28% off right now. Or, you can get the $550 Roomba Combo i5+ for $469, which is a decent deal. The i5+ doesn’t have AI like the Combo j7+, but it’s a fine upper mid-range model if you only care about vacuuming and mopping. Additionally, since it’s still a Plus and a Combo model, you get built-in mopping in addition to the auto-empty base station.

Finally, there’s a great deal on what I consider to be the best of the best from iRobot’s Roomba brand.

As the successor to the s9+, the Roomba Combo j9+ is by far the most powerful Roomba vacuum that iRobot has ever made. It has the strongest suction you can get, as well as extra-wide rollers that are great for pet hair. It’s also quite expensive, of course, with a retail price of $1,400.

During this sale, you can get the Roomba Combo j9+ for $999.99, which is a huge $400 discount. That is very close to the lowest price ever for this model, and I highly recommend taking advantage. You can read my Roomba Combo j9+ quick review to learn more about this fantastic model.