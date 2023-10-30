Roomba robot vacuum deals start at $159 this week

After all these years, iRobot’s Roomba brand is still heralded as the best of the best. Read our Roomba s9+ review or our Roomba j7+ review, and you’ll see what makes Roomba models so special. iRobot’s autonomous vacuums are still quite pricey though, which is why this week’s Roomba robot vacuum deals are so great. They’re left over from Labor Day, and they include several models at all-time low prices.

This week, prices start at just $159 for the popular Roomba 694 with powerful suction and Alexa support. That’s a new all-time low, beating the previous deal by $20. Or, if you want a premium Roomba robot vacuum, you can save 31% on the Roomba i4+ EVO or save $400 on the Roomba S9+, which is my personal favorite model. Also, the Roomba Combo j7+ robot vacuum and mop is down to $699, which is a nice big $300 discount.

Budget robot vacuum brands have been getting better and better lately. What’s more, they often go on sale with massive discounts. For example, the well-rated OKP Life K2 robot vacuum retails for $400. Right now, however, it’s on sale for just $89.98, thanks to a huge discount.

That’s a fantastic deal, but many people out there would rather stick with what they know. And there’s no brand with as much notoriety as iRobot’s Roomba lineup of robot vacuums.

Roombas are often priced out of reach for many people, but Amazon’s current sale brings an opportunity to save on some of the most popular Roomba models out there.

Prices start at just $159 for the Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner. This model isn’t the most feature-packed Roomba out there, but it’s much more powerful than entry-level models from lesser brands. It also works with Alexa, so you can start cleaning jobs with your voice.

If you’re looking for a big step up from the 694, there are a few good options for you right now.

First, the Roomba Combo j7+ with AI and integrated mopping is $300 off right now. This is the same as the J7+, but with the addition of a built-in mop. It’s the smartest Roomba that iRobot has ever made, thanks to AI features that help it navigate around obstacles and even pet messes.

Or, you can get the $600 Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum with auto-empty for $415.99, matching the lowest price ever. It doesn’t have AI like the j6+, but it’s a terrific upper mid-range model that’s on sale at a great price. And if you don’t care about the auto-empty base, you can get the Roomba i4 EVO on its own for $285, down from $400.

Finally, there’s a great deal on what I consider to be the best of the best from Roomba.

The Roomba s9+ is by far the most powerful Roomba vacuum that iRobot has ever made. It has the strongest suction you can get, as well as extra-wide rollers that are great for pet hair. It’s also quite expensive, of course, with a retail price of $999.

During this sale, you can get the Roomba s9+ for $599.99, which is a huge $400 discount. That matches the lowest price ever for this model, and I highly recommend taking advantage.