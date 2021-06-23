Robot vacuums start at $90 for Prime Day, or get a Roomba for $200

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We have to say… this is the most impressive Prime Day sale we’ve ever seen both in terms of the number of deals on Amazon’s site as well as the insanely deep discounts we’ve been seeing. And if you’re looking for fantastic bargains on some of the most popular products of the season, look no further than best-selling robot vacuums. Amazon’s Roomba deals are particularly impressive today, with prices starting at just $199.99 for the Roomba 692 robot vacuum. That’s a new all-time low! You can also save snag the $800 Roomba i6+ that empties itself when it’s done vacuuming for just $499.99, which is also a new all-time low price. Or, if you really want a crazy deal, the $600 Shark IQ XL that also has a self-emptying feature is down to just $319.99 today, which is crazy!

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 hub to see all the latest deals, and be sure to check out BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup for all the very best bargains available right now.

Among our readers, the hottest Prime Day deals so far have been FREE MONEY from Amazon (send yourself a $40 eGift card, get a free $10 Amazon credit), the insanely popular MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for just $16.98 (plus a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo!), deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch, a new all-time low price on the hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that everyone loves so much, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.85, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the hot new Ring Video Doorbell for $44.99 with a free Echo Dot, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, incredible Sony headphones deals starting at $78, a Windows 10 laptop bundled with a 128GB microSDXC for just $219.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, more than half off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, the best Roomba deals of the year starting at $199.99, Amazon’s Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

And when it comes to robot vacuums, they’ve been super-popular with our readers as well so far on Prime Day.

iRobot’s Roomba lineup of robot vacuums is and always has been the best in the business, and Amazon is blowing out some of the hottest Roomba models ever during Prime Day 2021. There are three particularly great deals included in the sale, and you definitely need to check them out.

The Roomba 692 robot vacuum retails for $320 and includes plenty of great features like strong suction and even Alexa support. During Prime Day 2020, this great autonomous vacuum only costs $199.99. You can also step up to the $800 Roomba i6+ self-emptying robot vacuum that can run for a month or two without you even having to think about it since it empties itself. Pick one up during Prime Day before they sell out, and you’ll only pay $499.99! Or, if you want to spend even less money, the $650 Roomba i4+ with self-emptying is down to just $399.99 for Prime Day.

The Shark IQ XL self-emptying robot vacuum is also on sale at the killer price of just $319.99 instead of $600, and there are several more robot vacuum deals you need to see. You can even get a popular Yeedi robot vacuum for just $89.99!

Scroll through all of our favorite deals down below.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price: $299.99 Price: $199.99 You Save: $100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i4+ (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal - Empties Itself for up to 6… List Price: $649.99 Price: $399.99 You Save: $250.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself for up to 60… List Price: $799.99 Price: $499.99 You Save: $300.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, Advanced Navigation Mapping, Wifi & Ale… List Price: $598.88 Price: $319.99 You Save: $278.89 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

NARWAL T10 Robot Mop Vacuum 2-in-1 with Automatic Mop Cleaning, Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping,… Price: $959.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2600 mAh, Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Cover with Powerful Sucti… List Price: $179.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $90.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i4+ (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal with iRobot Braava Jet m6 (6… Price: $699.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal with iRobot Braava Jet m6 (6… Price: $799.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Tangle-free Suction , Slim, Automatic Self-Charging Robotic… List Price: $159.99 Price: $111.99 You Save: $48.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ILIFE A4s Pro Robot Vacuum, 2000Pa Max Suction, ElectroWall, Remote Control, Slim, Thin, Quiet,… List Price: $179.99 Price: $125.99 You Save: $54.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot, 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum, WiFi Connect… Price: $199.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0, 2000Pa Strong Sucti… List Price: $319.99 Price: $199.99 You Save: $120.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum with HEPA Filter, Crevice, Pet Multi-Tool and Po… Price: $168.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shark S3504AMZ Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner, 1 rectangle head, 1 triangle mop head, easy… List Price: $99.99 Price: $54.99 You Save: $45.00 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot, 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum, WiFi Connect… Price: $199.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.