Roomba j6+ robot vacuum with AI is 50% off in this Black Friday sale

The Roomba j6+ is easily one of the smartest robot vacuums that iRobot has ever made. It’s a powerful autonomous vacuum that has all the core features that make Roombas great. Then, on top of that, you get special AI features that let the robot vacuum identify and avoid obstacles on your floors. Plus, there’s a self-emptying base station that stores up to 60 days of dirt and dust.

As you might imagine, all those bells and whistles come with a steep price. But right now in an early Black Friday deal, the Roomba j6+ is on sale with a huge discount that drops it to $399.99. That’s 50% off the regular price, and it matches the lowest price ever for this model.

You can learn everything you need to know about the Roomba j6+ by reading my in-depth Roomba j7+ robot vacuum review. That might seem a bit confusing at first, but I can explain.

I have little doubt that you’ve heard of the Roomba j7+. I also have little doubt that you’ve never heard of the Roomba j6+. That’s because the latter is a newly-released version of the former.

They’re exactly the same, in fact, aside from the model number and the SKU. Why would iRobot release two robot vacuums that are exactly the same? It’s an old tactic that some companies and retailers use so that stores don’t have to price-match deals across models. It’s pretty lame, but it’s also very common, and it’s something that has been done for decades.

Of course, that doesn’t take away from the fact that the Roomba j6+ is a fantastic robot vacuum. As you can read in my review, this is a powerful model that does a great job with tough dirt and dust. It’s also much better with pet hair than most robot vacuums.

And the auto-empty base station holds up to two months of dirt and dust, according to iRobot. That being said, I have a dog with long hair, and he sheds all the time. Despite all the hair the j7+ picks up, I can still go longer than two months in between bag changes.

As for the AI features, there’s no question that they add value. If you’ve ever read a horror story online about a robot vacuum spreading dog poop all over someone’s house, you know why iRobot added AI-powered obstacle avoidance features to this high-end robot vacuum.

You can read more about how it works in my Roomba j7+ review.

The biggest downside when it comes to the Roomba j6+ and j7+ is the hefty price tag. Today, however, the Roomba j6+ is on sale with a huge 50% discount. This sale drops the price from $800 to just $399.99.

That matches the lowest price ever for this model, so now is the perfect time to see if it lives up to the hype.