Roku Streaming Stick 4K falls to $29.98 for Black Friday

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of the most popular streaming devices that Roku has ever made. And thanks to an excellent deal right now on Amazon, you can pick up one of these popular streaming dongles for even less than it normally costs.

At its regular list price of $50, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the exact same price as the Fire TV Stick 4K from Amazon. That’s the device’s main competitor, of course. But right now, while it’s on sale, you can score a Roku Streaming Stick 4K for only $29.98, which is a huge 40% discount. The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $24.99 as well, so you can save big on whichever streaming dongle you prefer.

If you’ve read BGR’s Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, you know that this is the perfect streaming device for most people. It has all the main features you might want, including support for 4K resolution, of course. Plus, it lets you add the Roku interface everyone loves to any TV with an HDMI port.

Those are just a few of the reasons why it has amassed a whopping 54,000+ 5-star reviews and counting on Amazon.

In addition to 4K resolution, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. That means you’ll get the best possible picture quality when you stream content in apps that support those technologies.

And speaking of apps, Roku streaming media players obviously support all of your favorite streaming apps. That includes Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Peacock, Paramount+, and so many more. Not to mention that you also get the Roku Channel, which is packed full of free movies and TV shows you can stream whenever you want.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K retails for $50, but it’s on sale for $29.98 right now. That’s a fantastic price, and it’s a deal that Roku fans won’t want to miss.

Or, if you prefer Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks, there are a few alternative deals that you may want to check out.

The best offer is a 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K. That means you’ll pay $24.99 instead of $50. That’s a fantastic deal, and it just so happens to be this model’s all-time low.

There are also a few more Fire TV Stick deals available right now, so check out BGR’s guide to learn more.